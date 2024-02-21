Media Bisping: Adesanya vs Chimaev in Saudi Arabia ticks a lot of boxes - take my money!

"That Israel Adesanya will be returning this June, and taking on no other than the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev? The man that is on a mission to become the world champion, I'll tell you what.
I'll tell you right now - take my money! That's a phenomenal fight, it really is. And ticks a lot of boxes in terms of credibility for each fighter... If Adesanya can beat him as the first guy to do so,
of course he gets a title fight. For Chimaev, even though he's undefeated, a lot of those fights were at welterweight so if he beats Adesanya? Perfect! And I know that when the UFC are going
to Saudi Arabia, they wanna make a big splash. Two of the biggest names in the sport, Israel Adesanya is a star, Khamzat Chimaev is a star... If the fight was to happen, then that would be
fantastic, but I don't know if it is."

"If you look at the division and you break it down. And then you consider Khamzat Chimaev, and the fact that he's not been able to get into the country lately. Okay, does this fight happen and
does it really make sense? Because if it does, where does it leave Dricus du Plessis? He wants to cash in on being the champion and generating that PPV income... You start earning life-changing
money, okay, and you want the biggest fights possible... So if it isn't Izzy now, where does that leave him?"

"But as we know, don't believe everything you read online. And don't believe that Israel Adesanya vs Khamzat Chimaev is necessarily going down... If Khamzat beats Izzy, then he'll fight for the belt.
Do the UFC want a champion that can't get into the USA? Because if you are the champion you want to fight in America, and if you can't get in... So I'm not sure the UFC will necessarily construct
this pathway. Listen, credibility speaks. Meritocracy is the way it should be, and if Khamzat continues to win big fights, then he shoud get the opportunity to fight for the belt."
 
Dana’s reaction at the media was just him blowing steam for not being the 1st to announce it. Now he’s doing damage control by starting a marketing campaign via Bisping.
 
The UFC likely wants Adesanya vs DDP first, then make this matchup for the belt if he wins. Adesanya vs Khamzat for the belt is probably the biggest fight the UFC can make outside of a Conor fight.
 
