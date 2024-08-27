Does anyone think Khalil KO's Alex?

Leon Edwards said: Khalil is the most powerful striker at 205 and hits harder than everyone at 185 he hits hard, is explosive and is really athletic.



Alex has amazing striking obviously but he gets hit all the time and has questionable defence. He plays a risky game, hands low high guard and not much footwork/head movement. Khalil could put him out with a single strike Click to expand...

I think a lot of guys have a chance to KO Pereira, but they always get KO'd first! You are right about his skills, yet he keeps demolishing guys. He's the fastest gun right now, he gets the KO first. That's why he is fun to watch, and one of the few guys in the current UFC that I really get excited about when he fights. Somebody is going down!