Does anyone think Khalil KO's Alex?

Khalil is the most powerful striker at 205 and hits harder than everyone at 185 he hits hard, is explosive and is really athletic.

Alex has amazing striking obviously but he gets hit all the time and has questionable defence. He plays a risky game, hands low high guard and not much footwork/head movement. Khalil could put him out with a single strike
 
In a technical analysis sort of way, I don’t think it’s super likely. Pereira should be the better kickboxer and Khalil doesn’t have much other threat. But it’s small gloves and Khalil has power so who knows. I will say this seems like the kind of situation wherein UFC does something fuck-y and has their plans blow up in their face though.
 
He always has that puncher's chance, but it seems unlikely to me.
 
I don't think so, he's on a decent streak but who has he ever beaten? Saki or Smith is his best win and Saki had an awful MMA career.
 
I don't think he is a mentally stable person and he won't do well with the pressure of a TS. He hot intimidated by Cutelaba and Pereira is 10 times scarier.
 
Khalil is the most powerful striker at 205 and hits harder than everyone at 185 he hits hard, is explosive and is really athletic.

Alex has amazing striking obviously but he gets hit all the time and has questionable defence. He plays a risky game, hands low high guard and not much footwork/head movement. Khalil could put him out with a single strike
I think a lot of guys have a chance to KO Pereira, but they always get KO'd first! You are right about his skills, yet he keeps demolishing guys. He's the fastest gun right now, he gets the KO first. That's why he is fun to watch, and one of the few guys in the current UFC that I really get excited about when he fights. Somebody is going down!
 
Khalil has as good a chance as any.

Fair play to him, I hope he at least does WELL and makes a fight out of it, and not crumble at the first touch of a Pereira shot, like Hill did. If Khalil wins, it would obviously be a massive upset and a huge moment for him, and he is a decent humble bloke so...... i'd be up for it.
 
He’s got serious power and can strike knowing that there is no threat of a takedown. It’s an interesting fight.
I think Khalil has as good of a chance as anyone, but Alex still looks to me like a long time king that will continue to rule over "his" LHW division.
 
