Does anyone think Khalil KO's Alex?

Khalil is the most powerful striker at 205 and hits harder than everyone at 185 he hits hard, is explosive and is really athletic.
Alex has amazing striking obviously but he gets hit all the time and has questionable defence. He plays a risky game, hands low high guard and not much footwork/head movement. Khalil could put him out with a single strike
