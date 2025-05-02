Alex Pereira in HW

It's been said by Tom and Francis that Pereira can definitely win the belt... Like, Tom basically said Pereira is tougher than any challenge he has faced in HW so far (if anyone is interested, I can show the video).



Plus, he has faced a hugely skilled, fast and powerful striker like Khalil. It's said that Khalil's punching power is comparable to that of a strong HW. Is there some data on this? But anyways, I've read that Khalil striking power is higher than any LHW and comparable to Pereira's... Khalil had the speed though. There was one guy that fought in HW and he did well, but ended up losing since his body felt small for HW, so he went to LHW and was big for the division... Still, he had more wins than losses when fighting in HW. Khalil KO'd him in round 1 or 2, viciously.



To me, the Khalil fight showed that a healthy Pereira can definitely bang with fast and strong HWs. And vs Ankalaev, he showed he has a very good grappling and takedown defense as he wasn't taken down once... Instead, he was the one to score a takedown on Ankalaev instead. If he's healthy, no broken arms or virus, I think Pereira, with his body weight being naturally ~235 / 240 lb can definitely be a monster in HW.



That's my opinion.