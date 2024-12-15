Do you rank Leon over Woodley as the 3rd best WW of all time. Behind 1)Usman 2) GSP

Both Hughes and Woodley are above him, he has time to change that though.
 
Leon Edwards said:

1)Usman 2) GSP​

1 Usman? lol..

9dubl5.jpg
 
Leon beat Usman and Colby as champ. If Buckley beats Usman next he'll have a better resume and finished at least one of them. Maybe he can make the list next to Leon? Lol
 
Resume:
1. GSP
2. Usman
3. Woodley

peak:
1. GSP/Usman
2. Shavkat
3. Colby
 
Leon Resume

Prime Usman X2

Out of Prime Colby

Out of Prime RDA

Out of Prime Nate Diaz

Bryan Barberena (Almost koed Leon)


Vicente Luque

Cowboy

Gunnar Nelson


Loss to Belal and Usman


T-Wood Resune

Out of Prime Josh Koscheck

Carlos Condit

Kelvin Gastelum

Robbie Lawler

Wonderboy (Wonderboy had a good case of winning the second fight)

Out of prime Demian

Green Darren Till

Loss to

Rory MacDonald

Jake Shields out of prime

Kamaru Usman

Colby Covington

Luque

Gilbert
 
BowserJr said:
GSP
Usman
Hughes
Woodley

Based on skill/ undefeatability
GSP doesn't even believe your own ranking : "In terms of accomplishments, it is different. I have done stuff that I believe he didn't do yet... But as painful as it could be for any athlete to admit it, the athletes of today are normally better than the athletes of yesterday. And as good as the athletes of today are, the athletes of tomorrow will be better. That's how it is. I don't think the guys are better, I think the technology is better..."

Not to mention he's still doing damage control : he would be undersized for current WWs, no matter the so-called technology + he fought much weaker competition because MMA wasn't as widespread and developped as today.
 
On a tear with the troll threads today, huh? You could at least write more than one line if you are going to try to piss people off. Put a little creativity into it.
 
