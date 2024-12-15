Do you rank Leon over Woodley as the 3rd best WW of all time. Behind 1)Usman 2) GSP

GSP doesn't even believe your own ranking : "In terms of accomplishments, it is different. I have done stuff that I believe he didn't do yet... But as painful as it could be for any athlete to admit it, the athletes of today are normally better than the athletes of yesterday. And as good as the athletes of today are, the athletes of tomorrow will be better. That's how it is. I don't think the guys are better, I think the technology is better..."
MMA great Georges St-Pierre credits Kamaru Usman for raising the bar in the UFC's welterweight division.
Not to mention he's still doing damage control : he would be undersized for current WWs, no matter the so-called technology + he fought much weaker competition because MMA wasn't as widespread and developped as today.