Where does Leon Rank all time at WW. Top 5?

1) GSP
2) Hughes
3) Woodley
4) Usman
5) Lawler/Leon
Yes Usman beat Woodley but Woodley beating Robbie, WB, Maia, and Till WHEN HE DID is more impressive than Usman beating Masdival twice, Colby twice and Burns WHEN HE DID.
IMHO.
I'm still pissed at Burns for the Usman fight. He kicks Usman in the head, visibly hurts Usman and instead of trying to finish the job with strikes or attempt to takedown Usman he decides to flop on his back and invite Usman into his guard. Usman of course doesn't do this and gets time to recover because the ref has to tell Burns to get back on his feet. Low ass fight IQ.