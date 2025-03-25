  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Where does Leon Rank all time at WW. Top 5?

1/2) Usman/GSP
3)Woodley
4)Leon
5)Hughes


Leon beating Usman is better than almost all GSPs wins.
 
Based on stats and resume at the time of their reigns the undeniable ranking should be;

Gsp > Hughes > Usman > Woodley

5th spot would probably be Leon, Lawler is not far behind him though and is a much bigger fan favorite.

People really sleep on how good Hughes was and how much of an impact he had on the WW division before GSP came along.
 
Siver! said:
WTF...

1) GSP
2) Hughes
3) Usman
4) Woodley
5) Lawler/Leon

Hughes at 5 lmao
1) GSP
2) Hughes
3) Woodley
4) Usman
5) Lawler/Leon

Yes Usman beat Woodley but Woodley beating Robbie, WB, Maia, and Till WHEN HE DID is more impressive than Usman beating Masdival twice, Colby twice and Burns WHEN HE DID.

IMHO.

I'm still pissed at Burns for the Usman fight. He kicks Usman in the head, visibly hurts Usman and instead of trying to finish the job with strikes or attempt to takedown Usman he decides to flop on his back and invite Usman into his guard. Usman of course doesn't do this and gets time to recover because the ref has to tell Burns to get back on his feet. Low ass fight IQ. Usman then recovers and knocks Burns out in the next round.
 
I'm not one to shit on threads but is this a joke thread. Why is usman near gsp it's should be like
1. Gsp






2. Everyone else
 
Also at the time Hughes was better then any other fighter at ww. Don't forget legit win over gsp is worth like 5 maybe 10 defenses
 
Bend NvR Break said:
1) GSP
2) Hughes
3) Woodley
4) Usman
5) Lawler/Leon

Yes Usman beat Woodley but Woodley beating Robbie, WB, Maia, and Till WHEN HE DID is more impressive than Usman beating Masdival twice, Colby twice and Burns WHEN HE DID.

IMHO.

I'm still pissed at Burns for the Usman fight. He kicks Usman in the head, visibly hurts Usman and instead of trying to finish the job with strikes or attempt to takedown Usman he decides to flop on his back and invite Usman into his guard. Usman of course doesn't do this and gets time to recover because the ref has to tell Burns to get back on his feet. Low ass fight IQ.
I'm okay with it.

I think their records are fairly comparable myself, but Usman didn't suffer any defeats close to his prime. That's the reason I give him the nod.

Usman's back catalogue also includes wins over Sean Strickland and, like Woodley, Demian Maia. Even his win over RDA has aged well. I don't think Usman was ever losing to guys like Marquardt or Shields, but I do concede his title run is actually flimsy. I blame an over-manicured opponent selection from his side, and also the UFC for allowing pointless rematches.
 
Lawler is much much higher than Leon.

Leon ranks more around the… I dunno, Darren till level?
 
GSP
Hughes
Usman
Woodley
Miletich
Guys that won the title
Guys that never touched the title
Leon
 
