Do you look for women like your mom?

Many times I've heard that men tend to date women like their mom and vice versa, women tend to date men like their dad.

I can imagine this being the case if you have had a good childhood and relationship with your mother/father. You might try to seek that feeling of safety/familiarity/comfort.

For me it's not true at all. My mother is obsessive and neurotic so I much prefer to be with women who are calm and easy going. I have a decent relationship with my mother but I can only spend so much time with her. So if I meet a women who displays similar personality traits, it's a turn off for me.

I once dated a girl who's father would beat the absolute shit out of her even into her late 20s and it seemed like she wanted to emulate that abusive dynamic. She would hit me and egg me on to hit her. I didn't of course and I realized I had to get out. I hope for her sake that she didn't meet a guy like her father after me.

Do you think this is true? Or is this true for you?
 
Oh shit that's where I went wrong........ I should've been a covert alcoholic that womanised, gambled with a taste for incest....... What does it mean when a woman turns out like their father??
 
