The Older I Get, The More I Find Old Women Attractive

Brom Bones

Brom Bones

Where's that bitch Ichabod?
@Black
Joined
Oct 6, 2006
Messages
5,589
Reaction score
5,269
I recently turned 46. As I've gotten older, I find myself being more and more attracted to old women. And by "old women," I mean 40+, but I'm really talking about 50+. I'll meet random old women going through life and I find them incredibly sexy, even though I know they're not really "hot," as in the Sydney Sweeney definition. I never would have thought this would happen to me. I used to joke around about Helen Mirren and Nina Hartley being sexy (and they were), but this is different. I watch this candy making YouTube channel and the I find the mom very attractive.

Anyway, anyone else with me. Also, you have my full permission to flame away!



 
Into the GILF's these days, huh sherbro?

Don't worry - I'm sure there are plenty of lonely grannies out there for you.
 
Next you'll be telling me when you were 14 you lusted after 14 year old girls, but now you don't.
 
Always been this way. Either my age or relatively older. I get hit on by old ladies though, like too old. And it gets weird, especially when they're drunk. They don't give a shit about boundaries.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

GolovKing
If a guy manages to keep himself looking attractive and fit as he ages, can he still get the hot older women if he's not rich?
2 3
Replies
59
Views
3K
IIIIIIII
IIIIIIII

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,255,808
Messages
56,740,422
Members
175,384
Latest member
203224

Share this page

Back
Top