The Older I Get, The More I Find Old Women Attractive

Brom Bones
Where's that bitch Ichabod?
I recently turned 46. As I've gotten older, I find myself being more and more attracted to old women. And by "old women," I mean 40+, but I'm really talking about 50+. I'll meet random old women going through life and I find them incredibly sexy, even though I know they're not really "hot," as in the Sydney Sweeney definition. I never would have thought this would happen to me. I used to joke around about Helen Mirren and Nina Hartley being sexy (and they were), but this is different. I watch this candy making YouTube channel and the I find the mom very attractive.
Anyway, anyone else with me. Also, you have my full permission to flame away!
