Social Do most women really find a man's hands super attractive?

If you can get over the fact tha Reddit is full of leftist zombies, you can find some very interesting and helpful subreddits on every topic under the sun. One of them find very fascinating is the one on dating advice. Someone asked the women of Reddit what body part they found most attractive on a man.

Most people would think the answer would be face, chest, eyes, abs, etc. Many women did list those things, but they were nothing in comparison to hands. I was actually shocked and was wondering if that's really the opinion of most women or just those who frequent Reddit.

Is this common knowledge to most men or are you just as surprised as I am?
 
