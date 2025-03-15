  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Relationships I cold approached three women at my mall

Wanted to improve my verbal skills with the ladies so I randomly approached women at my mall. I opened them all with the question "excuse me, do you know where the food court" and I go off from there

1st chick was a single mom walking her kid, she was probably the most interested and actually stopped to talk to me and made eye contact. Actually carried a conversation. Didn't go for the number close oh well

2nd chick was in the bookstore, noticed her there. She walked away after I approached her and asked the opener question.

3rd chick was vaping outside the mall and I approached her. She was the worst one, made 0 eye contact and walked away right middle of the conversation LOL

I things to improve on by a lot (need to polish my flirty skills and don't go into interview mode, make jokes and tease the girl, go for the number close).

but my confidence/mojo with women is improving.
 
giphy.gif
 
Just ask for a number. You'd probably be like the 9th guy that week to try to get with them it's not a big deal.
 
I get a rager, get in a queue behind a hot chick, and "bump" into her. If she doesn't like that flex fuck her and try again.
 
Food Court?

They probably wondered how you were supposed to take them out when you are going to be on the toilet for the next 3 days
 
Women nowadays prefer to be approached either in bars and/or hanging around publicly (not sure how you barbarians do it, in Europe we got squares and pedestrian roads that get busy in the weekend), or online and through dating apps.

It's what it is, they have their reasons and I don't blame them, still it's shitty humans have become this insular.
Still you have to play the hand you're dealt.
 
There may be nothing wrong with your approach, women are just as autistic as men nowadays. You like to fuck? So do they. The key is not creeping them out. Don't talk about MMA, don't talk about sherdog, or your workout routine.... What is she shopping for? Ask questions, tell her if you don't know anything about what she says. Women live to talk
 
