Crime Desperate Newsom to intervene in Oakland to reduce crime

Scerpi

Scerpi

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Feb 24, 2008
Messages
17,334
Reaction score
27,827
Another failed Soros DA… how many is that now? Newsom is in damage control as he eyes the national stage and Oakland remains a giant black eye.

www.politico.com

California sends reinforcements as crime surges in Oakland

State sends prosecutors to help recently deployed extra police amid political shift toward law enforcement.
www.politico.com www.politico.com

“The narrative around crime and lawlessness in Oakland is out of control and it clearly got the attention of both the governor and the attorney general,” said Justin Berton, a political consultant who worked for former Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and lives in the city.

“The national story about Oakland is horrific right now, so that’s going to rub off on Rob Bonta and Gavin Newsom, and clearly their offices decided ‘no more.’”



NEW: Crime in Oakland, California is getting so bad that Gov. Gavin Newsom is sending in state prosecutors to tackle soaring crime.

Thanks to Soros-backed DA Pamela Price, violent crime is exploding as she pushes for lighter sentences to boost "equity."

Crime is up a staggering 20% under Price's watch. According to the Daily Mail, some reports state violent crime is up 21%, robbery up 38%, and vehicle theft up 45%.

Carjackings have become part and parcel of living in the Oakland area. Over the summer, a woman was beaten during a car jacking. She suffered severe injuries.

During a press conference, Price tried playing off the humiliating development by saying she was forming a "partnership" with the governor to address the crime.
 
www.santacruzsentinel.com

Letter | Why is Newsom ignoring California crime issues?

California faces operating deficits of $9 billion each in 2024-2025 and 2025-2026. California has the fifth highest debt of any state, Texas and Florida are the lowest. California shocking crimes a…
www.santacruzsentinel.com www.santacruzsentinel.com


Must be an anomaly. I was assured by other posters on these boards that Newsome is a great leader and escalation of crime there isn’t his fault. Also any negative opinions of him or the performance of his state is just partisan hackery. He would make a great option for the democratic ticket in 2028.
I didn’t believe a word of it but thats what I was “told”.
 
The fact that it got to this point before Newsom took some measures is laughable. Guy's an absolute idiot. It's sad to see what California as a whole has turned into.
 
Hope it works as Oakland has been a messed up high crime city for to long. It is one thing to want to see fewer people in prison. I think that is a good goal to try and obtain. It is another thing to not stop crime, hurting the economy and not helping the victims of crime.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

ShadowRun
Crime Corrupt, soft on crime Oakland DA Pamela Price robbed
2 3
Replies
41
Views
2K
Whippy McGee
Whippy McGee
Arkain2K
Economy Oakland's only In-N-Out restaurant is closing due to crime
3 4 5
Replies
82
Views
3K
Morning Star
Morning Star
Jacket time
Elections DeSantis VS Newsom debate Tonight
7 8 9
Replies
166
Views
6K
jk7707
jk7707
SakurabasEar
Opinion We should be giving Gavin Newsom some credit
3 4 5
Replies
91
Views
3K
spamking
spamking

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,134
Messages
55,057,974
Members
174,577
Latest member
dealdrive0

Share this page

Back
Top