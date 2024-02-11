California sends reinforcements as crime surges in Oakland State sends prosecutors to help recently deployed extra police amid political shift toward law enforcement.

Another failed Soros DA… how many is that now? Newsom is in damage control as he eyes the national stage and Oakland remains a giant black eye.“The narrative around crime and lawlessness in Oakland is out of control and it clearly got the attention of both the governor and the attorney general,” said Justin Berton, a political consultant who worked for former Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and lives in the city.“The national story about Oakland is horrific right now, so that’s going to rub off on Rob Bonta and Gavin Newsom, and clearly their offices decided ‘no more.’”NEW: Crime in Oakland, California is getting so bad that Gov. Gavin Newsom is sending in state prosecutors to tackle soaring crime.Thanks to Soros-backed DA Pamela Price, violent crime is exploding as she pushes for lighter sentences to boost "equity."Crime is up a staggering 20% under Price's watch. According to the Daily Mail, some reports state violent crime is up 21%, robbery up 38%, and vehicle theft up 45%.Carjackings have become part and parcel of living in the Oakland area. Over the summer, a woman was beaten during a car jacking. She suffered severe injuries.During a press conference, Price tried playing off the humiliating development by saying she was forming a "partnership" with the governor to address the crime.