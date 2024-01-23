Economy Oakland's Only In-N-Out Restaurant Closed Down For Good Due to Crimes.

Arkain2K

Arkain2K

Si vis pacem, para bellum
@Steel
Joined
Dec 6, 2010
Messages
33,404
Reaction score
5,647
Oakland's only In-N-Out restaurant closing due to crime

In-N-Out Burger closing Oakland location in March due to 'unsafe environment'

By Pilar Arias



A Bay Area In-N-Out Burger location is going to be shutting its doors due to crime.

The restaurant is the only one in Oakland, California. The company told FOX Business that regular car break-ins, property damage, theft and armed robberies of customers and employees led to the decision to shut down.

"We are grateful for the local community, which has supported us for over 18 years, and we recognize that this closure negatively impacts our Associates and their families," Chief Operating Officer Danny Warwick said in a statement. "Additionally, this location remains a busy and profitable one for the company, but our top priority must be the safety and wellbeing of our Customers and Associates – we cannot ask them to visit or work in an unsafe environment."

The Oakland Police Department did not immediately respond to an inquiry about crime reports at the business, but data collected by the San Francisco Chronicle shows nine robberies, two commercial burglaries, four domestic violence incidents and 1,174 car break-ins.

A current employee told the newspaper thieves busted open her car windows last year.

The last day customers can buy burgers, fries and shakes at the Oakport Street location is March 24. It has been operating for 18 years, KRON reports.

Current employees will be able to work at other nearby locations or receive a severance package, In-N-Out said.

Remaining restaurants nearby are in Alameda, San Leandro, Union City and San Ramon, according to KTVU Fox 2.

Oakland, California's only In-N-Out restaurant closing due to crime | Fox Business

An In-N-Out location that is the only one in one Bay Area city will be closing this spring, the fast food chain announced. A statement cites crime as the reason.
www.foxbusiness.com www.foxbusiness.com
 
Last edited:
Saw this shit on the news. It's mind boggling at how anyone even shows up to work, and the customers are even crazier. Seems like it's just non-stop carjackings and theft. Must be one hell of a good burger, to walk into the Thunderdome to get one.
 
Arkain2K said:
Oakland's only In-N-Out restaurant closing due to crime

In-N-Out Burger closing Oakland location in March due to 'unsafe environment'

By Pilar Arias


A Bay Area In-N-Out Burger location is going to be shutting its doors due to crime.

The restaurant is the only one in Oakland, California. The company told FOX Business that regular car break-ins, property damage, theft and armed robberies of customers and employees led to the decision to shut down.

"We are grateful for the local community, which has supported us for over 18 years, and we recognize that this closure negatively impacts our Associates and their families," Chief Operating Officer Danny Warwick said in a statement. "Additionally, this location remains a busy and profitable one for the company, but our top priority must be the safety and wellbeing of our Customers and Associates – we cannot ask them to visit or work in an unsafe environment."

The Oakland Police Department did not immediately respond to an inquiry about crime reports at the business, but data collected by the San Francisco Chronicle shows nine robberies, two commercial burglaries, four domestic violence incidents and 1,174 car break-ins.

A current employee told the newspaper thieves busted open her car windows last year.

The last day customers can buy burgers, fries and shakes at the Oakport Street location is March 24. It has been operating for 18 years, KRON reports.

Current employees will be able to work at other nearby locations or receive a severance package, In-N-Out said.

Remaining restaurants nearby are in Alameda, San Leandro, Union City and San Ramon, according to KTVU Fox 2.

Oakland, California's only In-N-Out restaurant closing due to crime | Fox Business

An In-N-Out location that is the only one in one Bay Area city will be closing this spring, the fast food chain announced. A statement cites crime as the reason.
www.foxbusiness.com www.foxbusiness.com
Click to expand...
Damn, Alameda location's about to get real busy
 
nine robberies, two commercial burglaries, four domestic violence incidents and 1,174 car break-ins

So there's been a car break in every week for EIGHTEEN YEARS?

1174 / (18 * 365.25) = 0.179 break ins PER DAY, for EIGHTEEN years.

Oakland criminals in contention for Goat Status

I need to go to California and try one of them burgers. Shit must be amazing even Popeyes ain't got that much street cred
 
llperez22 said:
Ive seen some real rough areas in california. Watts, South central, compton, crenshaw etc... but the one that stood out the most to me was in oakland. Nothing I saw in los angeles area compared to oakland.
Click to expand...

Really? Never been to Oakland, but have been to LA, and was pretty shocked at how shitty it was. I stayed at a pretty decent hotel, was $200/night. However by like 1-2 in the afternoon, homeless and/or drug addicts were lined up on the sidewalk right outside the hotel, dozens of them across a few blocks, all displaying and selling the stuff the obviously stole earlier that day from car break-ins and whatnot. That was 2018, I assume it is much worse now
 
In N Out sucks anyways, we're better off without it
 
Siver! said:
I always thought In-and-Out Burger was a joke from Big Lebowski...
Click to expand...
it is the most iconic, most crowded fast food restaurant you can go to in america. The lines are ridiculously long regardless of city you go to, so it's a bit insane that they are closing down. This is not like mcdonalds where it can get busy at times, these in and out burgers are always busy and the lines range from long to ridiculous.
 
llperez22 said:
Ive seen some real rough areas in california. Watts, South central, compton, crenshaw etc... but the one that stood out the most to me was in oakland. Nothing I saw in los angeles area compared to oakland.
Click to expand...
a lot of that area has been gentrified over the years, sofi stadium changed inglewood from ghetto to upscale, there are still pockets of shit, but there's been a ton of money flowing in that direction.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

White Whale
Crime Multiple Taco Bell locations in Oakland have closed dining rooms because of crime concerns other restaurants have left city.
2
Replies
29
Views
857
KnockoutsGalore
KnockoutsGalore
Scerpi
Crime Desperate Newsom to intervene in Oakland to reduce crime
2
Replies
31
Views
1K
HomeCheese
HomeCheese

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,234,729
Messages
55,302,837
Members
174,725
Latest member
Mega47

Share this page

Back
Top