Crime Corrupt, soft on crime Oakland DA Pamela Price robbed

A corrupt, soft on crime incompetent DA in Oakland had her car broken into and stuff stolen. She waited over an hour for police and then left and made a report online. She has an ongoing recall, a scandal for hiring her boyfriend for 115k a year also.

What is the pattern with some of the bigger blue cities and the DA's? espeically after 2020...


Here she is in July saying she feels safe in Oakland and mocking safety concerns:
https://abc7news.com/pamela-price-work-laptop-stolen-oakland-crime-car-burglary/13983264/

Alameda County DA Pamela Price's work laptop stolen during car burglary in Oakland, sources say


AKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Multiple sources tell ABC7 News that Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price's work laptop was stolen during a car burglary outside a family justice center in Oakland on Friday afternoon.

The incident reportedly happened near 27th Street and Telegraph Avenue around 3:30 p.m.



According to Google Maps, the Alameda County Family Justice facility is located at 470 27th Street.

Sources say the DA was told to go online and make a report if she didn't want to wait for an officer to arrive.



On Saturday, OPD confirmed the burglary in the area saying in a statement to ABC7, officers learned that multiple individuals broke into a vehicle, took several items and then fled the area in a vehicle with the loss.

ABC7 I-Team reporter Dan Noyes said on X on Saturday, formerly known as Twitter, DA Price's bodyguard parked the $90,000 county Tahoe SUV outside the Family Justice Center, and returned to see the window broken and her work laptop gone.

According to Noyes, an OPD source says Price waited an hour for police to arrive, gave up and made the report online.





Love the Irony, she's up for a recall. I hope she gets recalled her plea deals and soft one crime policies is making it all worse there.

https://abc7news.com/san-leandro-ho...ce-alameda-county-district-attorney/13696705/


East Bay mother devastated after son's teen killer strikes plea deal, lowering sentence

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Alameda County prosecutors have informed a San Leandro mother that the teenage gang member who shot and killed her son in January will be back on the streets in as little as four years.

She contacted ABC7 News to find out why the 17-year-old gunman was not being tried as an adult for the murder. In addition to the mother and several sources inside the district attorney's office, we were able to speak with a witness who was in the parked car, just inches away, when Lamar Converse died.
https://nypost.com/2023/07/28/da-pamela-price-and-oakland-city-leaders-blasted-by-naacp/
DA Pamela Price and ultra-woke Oakland leaders blasted by NAACP over rise in violence, crime
https://sfist.com/2023/09/18/now-al...rice-is-taking-heat-for-hiring-her-boyfriend/
Now Alameda County DA Pamela Price Is Taking Heat for Hiring Her Boyfriend

Embattled Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price is facing new scrutiny over hiring her romantic partner to a position that was apparently never advertised, and which pays a reported salary of more than $115,000.
Cloird has the position of a “senior program specialist” in the Alameda County DA’s office, and according to the Bay Area News Group’s reporting, the position was not advertised.

When you’re an elected official who’s facing a possible recall like Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price, it’s probably best to keep your ethical lapses and unforced errors to a minimum.

But as KTVU reports, Price is facing a new round of thorny questions over hiring her romantic partner as an employee of her office, to a position that, according to the the Bay Area News Group, pays $115,502 a year.
https://nypost.com/2023/05/01/california-prosecutor-quits-over-woke-da-pamela-price/
California prosecutor quits after 26 years over woke DA Pamela Price’s policies: ‘victims deserve better


A fed up veteran prosecutor ripped a radical California District Attorney for neglecting victims’ rights in a scathing resignation letter.

Danielle Hilton, who had been with the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office for nearly three decades, told embattled DA Pamela Price that she could no longer perform her duties in good conscience last week.

“Victims deserve better,” Hilton wrote, asserting Price’s radically progressive agenda has tipped the scales away from providing justice to those “devastated by violent crime.”






 
Finally this politician reaped what she sowed
 
California is a lawless place. I doubt the DA that doesn't prosecute most crime in Oakland CA will change her policies due to her being robbed. They call it social justice in California or something along those lines. Defending property isn't important in California. Glad I don't live there. i prefer a rule of law state such as Florida.

I read earlier that a more pressing issue in blue run cities of late is making it legal to give sex change operations and hormone pills to young kids.

Trans Refugee Bills Sweeping Dem Cities
Making it legal to mutilate children.

https://www.frontpagemag.com/trans-refugee-bills-sweeping-dem-cities/
 
ShadowRun said:
Where did I say they did? please point that out. I was talking about the overall talking points and attitudes.
You said this: "Yea, the "defund police" movement and aftermath are having predicted results... What a shocker, get what you vote for. Hopefully it wakes some of the voters up"

I don't get why you'd think that she should be robbed because some other people who weren't her held a position that didn't pass. Partisanship seems to make people forget that other people are people.
 
Jack V Savage said:
You said this: "Yea, the "defund police" movement and aftermath are having predicted results... What a shocker, get what you vote for. Hopefully it wakes some of the voters up"

I don't get why you'd think that she should be robbed because some other people who weren't here held a position that didn't. Partisanship seems to make people forget that other people are people.
So, you can't quote what you claimed I said "Oakland defunded police" how about using the literal words and meanings and not what you are assuming.

I called it irony, that's doesn't mean she should have been robbed. Again, stop assuming what I said to make whatever point your trying to make look better. That's weak-minded tactics. Going down this path next I expect you to connect it to racsim some how.
 
ShadowRun said:
So, you can't quote what you claimed I said "Oakland defunded police" how about using the literal words and meanings and not what you are assuming.
??? I quoted this: "Yea, the "defund police" movement and aftermath are having predicted results... What a shocker, get what you vote for. Hopefully it wakes some of the voters up"

ShadowRun said:
I called it irony, that's doesn't mean she should have been robbed. Again, stop assuming what I said to make whatever point your trying to make look better. That's weak-minded tactics. Going down this path next I expect you to connect it to racsim some how.
What's ironic about it? And what are you talking about?
 
The US is going to be like Brazil or South Africa in 50 years where white people hide inside their small gated communities with 50 foot walls with barbed wire
 
Haven’t driven to Oakland in 3 years. A $50 dollar trip to get a fish sandwich and dessert easily turns into a $450 trip when they smash ur fucking windows.
 
Sometimes Oakland is too close to Berkeley for their own good and leaches off their politics. Only, Oakland doesn't have the same demographics or tax base. Oakland needs more pragmatic leadership like when Brown was mayor.

It's a beautiful city in an amazing location and like SF some of the businesses are moving out of the area. I hear Kaiser, which has been an Oakland institution, will be relocating almost all the corporate jobs to Pleasanton soon.
 
