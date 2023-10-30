Alameda County DA Pamela Price's work laptop stolen during car burglary in Oakland, sources say

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Alameda County prosecutors have informed a San Leandro mother that the teenage gang member who shot and killed her son in January will be back on the streets in as little as four years.



She contacted ABC7 News to find out why the 17-year-old gunman was not being tried as an adult for the murder. In addition to the mother and several sources inside the district attorney's office, we were able to speak with a witness who was in the parked car, just inches away, when Lamar Converse died.

DA Pamela Price and ultra-woke Oakland leaders blasted by NAACP over rise in violence, crime

Now Alameda County DA Pamela Price Is Taking Heat for Hiring Her Boyfriend



Embattled Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price is facing new scrutiny over hiring her romantic partner to a position that was apparently never advertised, and which pays a reported salary of more than $115,000.

Cloird has the position of a “senior program specialist” in the Alameda County DA’s office, and according to the Bay Area News Group’s reporting, the position was not advertised.



When you’re an elected official who’s facing a possible recall like Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price, it’s probably best to keep your ethical lapses and unforced errors to a minimum.



But as KTVU reports, Price is facing a new round of thorny questions over hiring her romantic partner as an employee of her office, to a position that, according to the the Bay Area News Group, pays $115,502 a year.

California prosecutor quits after 26 years over woke DA Pamela Price’s policies: ‘victims deserve better





A fed up veteran prosecutor ripped a radical California District Attorney for neglecting victims’ rights in a scathing resignation letter.



Danielle Hilton, who had been with the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office for nearly three decades, told embattled DA Pamela Price that she could no longer perform her duties in good conscience last week.



“Victims deserve better,” Hilton wrote, asserting Price’s radically progressive agenda has tipped the scales away from providing justice to those “devastated by violent crime.”













A corrupt, soft on crime incompetent DA in Oakland had her car broken into and stuff stolen. She waited over an hour for police and then left and made a report online. She has an ongoing recall, a scandal for hiring her boyfriend for 115k a year also.What is the pattern with some of the bigger blue cities and the DA's? espeically after 2020...Here she is in July saying she feels safe in Oakland and mocking safety concerns:===========================================AKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Multiple sources tell ABC7 News that Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price's work laptop was stolen during a car burglary outside a family justice center in Oakland on Friday afternoon.The incident reportedly happened near 27th Street and Telegraph Avenue around 3:30 p.m.According to Google Maps, the Alameda County Family Justice facility is located at 470 27th Street.Sources say the DA was told to go online and make a report if she didn't want to wait for an officer to arrive.On Saturday, OPD confirmed the burglary in the area saying in a statement to ABC7, officers learned that multiple individuals broke into a vehicle, took several items and then fled the area in a vehicle with the loss.ABC7 I-Team reporter Dan Noyes said on X on Saturday, formerly known as Twitter, DA Price's bodyguard parked the $90,000 county Tahoe SUV outside the Family Justice Center, and returned to see the window broken and her work laptop gone.According to Noyes, an OPD source says Price waited an hour for police to arrive, gave up and made the report online.Love the Irony, she's up for a recall. I hope she gets recalled her plea deals and soft one crime policies is making it all worse there.===========================================