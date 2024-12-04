News Dern vs. Ribas 2 moved to first main event of 2025

Mohawk Banditó said:
Either of them have any chance of getting to a title eliminator in the future, or are they both past the point of no return yet?
I guess it depends if this is at 115 or 125, I'm guessing Ribas is going back down though
But yea, maybe they have a little bit of a better chance at 125? I haven't been following the division too deeply though so I'm not sure, the UFC are kinda snuffing a lot of momentum out of both with how little we see championship bouts there

This also led to contenders having to kill each other off a bit in the meantime
 
Can't believe the first fight was 5 years ago! that's outrageous that it's been half a decade, woulda have guessed like 2 years ago max.
 
Apex event, is normal.

Hopefully Alvarez vs Klose gets moved to co-main for Tampa
 
Question said:
Think it's easier at 115.

125 has a bit of a backlog of contenders due to the Grasso/Shev trilogy.

Fiorot, Barber, Natalia Silva are all looking at title shots.

I guess at 115 there's Suarez, Jandiroba and Yan... so yeah i guess I don't have a point ahhaa
 
