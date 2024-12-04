tornado362
The co-main for next weekend has been elevated to headline the January 11th card... looks like 2025 is off to a good start..
I guess it depends if this is at 115 or 125, I'm guessing Ribas is going back down thoughEither of them have any chance of getting to a title eliminator in the future, or are they both past the point of no return yet?
Keeping a finger on the pulse.One hand down our pants then eh boys?!
I can only become so erect!!One hand down our pants then eh boys?!
Think it's easier at 115.I guess it depends if this is at 115 or 125, I'm guessing Ribas is going back down though
But yea, maybe they have a little bit of a better chance at 125? I haven't been following the division too deeply though so I'm not sure, the UFC are kinda snuffing a lot of momentum out of both with how little we see championship bouts there
This also led to contenders having to kill each other off a bit in the meantime