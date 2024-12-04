Mohawk Banditó said: Either of them have any chance of getting to a title eliminator in the future, or are they both past the point of no return yet? Click to expand...

I guess it depends if this is at 115 or 125, I'm guessing Ribas is going back down thoughBut yea, maybe they have a little bit of a better chance at 125? I haven't been following the division too deeply though so I'm not sure, the UFC are kinda snuffing a lot of momentum out of both with how little we see championship bouts thereThis also led to contenders having to kill each other off a bit in the meantime