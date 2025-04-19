2025 has has no HW main event, or HW co-main event yet

Its really sad to see. UFC HW is beyond bad now, we get a UFC HW title fight like once every 2 years, and its not just about the title, outside of that there is barely any big time HW fights. The division just gets worse and worse every year that passes.



Most of the HW fights now go to decision, if you notice the last few years how many of them go to decisions, we barely get get big 1 punch KOs anymore. Most of the UFC HW prelim fights are dreadful, they are so bad, very little skill and talent



Its a shame because 15 years ago UFC HW was getting so good, lots of fun matchups and it was exciting. Its not just that we had Brock, Randy, Cain, JDS, Overeem, Werdum, Carwin, Big Nog, Josh Barnett, Mir, Cro Cop, Hunt, and others, but it was the fact that they actually fought as well, there were actual HW fights. Now barely anyone even fights, I don't know how they make any money. Derrick Lewis is the only guy that really fights often and even he is slowing down now because he is gonna retire very soon.