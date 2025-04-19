2025 has has no HW main event, or HW co-main event yet

RockyLockridge

RockyLockridge

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Oct 25, 2013
Messages
30,147
Reaction score
31,875
It's come to my attention that No Hw's have headlined yet in 2025 and no major fights in the division have been made even for the undercards we're almost past the first quarter of the year. The last Hw fight to get a high card placement was volkov vs gane, and even that wasn't a co-main event


What will be the first Hw main event of 2025?
 
Their management of the HW division is terrible.
Jones only brought them money 2x since 2020, they should've built other stars.
Take the belt from him and give him emeritus status behind closed doors or whatever.
 
Harlekin said:
Their management of the HW division is terrible.
Jones only brought them money 2x since 2020, they should've built other stars.
Take the belt from him and give him emeritus status behind closed doors or whatever.
Click to expand...
I just wonder how long can this go on for? the division doesn't move. there's no development, no space, no action..... what gives?
 
Its really sad to see. UFC HW is beyond bad now, we get a UFC HW title fight like once every 2 years, and its not just about the title, outside of that there is barely any big time HW fights. The division just gets worse and worse every year that passes.

Most of the HW fights now go to decision, if you notice the last few years how many of them go to decisions, we barely get get big 1 punch KOs anymore. Most of the UFC HW prelim fights are dreadful, they are so bad, very little skill and talent

Its a shame because 15 years ago UFC HW was getting so good, lots of fun matchups and it was exciting. Its not just that we had Brock, Randy, Cain, JDS, Overeem, Werdum, Carwin, Big Nog, Josh Barnett, Mir, Cro Cop, Hunt, and others, but it was the fact that they actually fought as well, there were actual HW fights. Now barely anyone even fights, I don't know how they make any money. Derrick Lewis is the only guy that really fights often and even he is slowing down now because he is gonna retire very soon.
 
Good. HWs shouldn't be on the main cards unless it's a title fight.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,262,807
Messages
57,186,737
Members
175,574
Latest member
nicos18

Share this page

Back
Top