Dead serious question: why most of you -I think- prefer Topuria to win?

Yes, I find the dude a douche, but I'm talking only about the fighter and what happens in the cage.



Top's style is very aesthetic and visually appealing, but... Max is Max. He is one of the most entertaining fighters in UFC's history.

I find his style much, much more enjoyable and the dude knows how to put a show. Top has never, and never will, fight for the sake of the spectacle.



Is it because you believe he's the better fighter and deserves to keep the belt? Like... I love Jiri, but Alex is just better and I want the best guy holding the belt.



Or is it because you think the division will be more exciting with Top as a champ?



IMO, Holloway regaining the belt and facing the new crop (Lopes, winner of Aljo/Evloev...) sounds pretty amazing.

Dude's in his prime (allegedly, truth is he's looked great in his last fights) and has always been pretty active and "Chama"-esque.



Honest question, out of actual interest, because I fail to understand it.

Thks.