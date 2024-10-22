Dead serious question: why most of you -I think- prefer Topuria to win?

Yes, I find the dude a douche, but I'm talking only about the fighter and what happens in the cage.

Top's style is very aesthetic and visually appealing, but... Max is Max. He is one of the most entertaining fighters in UFC's history.
I find his style much, much more enjoyable and the dude knows how to put a show. Top has never, and never will, fight for the sake of the spectacle.

Is it because you believe he's the better fighter and deserves to keep the belt? Like... I love Jiri, but Alex is just better and I want the best guy holding the belt.

Or is it because you think the division will be more exciting with Top as a champ?

IMO, Holloway regaining the belt and facing the new crop (Lopes, winner of Aljo/Evloev...) sounds pretty amazing.
Dude's in his prime (allegedly, truth is he's looked great in his last fights) and has always been pretty active and "Chama"-esque.

Honest question, out of actual interest, because I fail to understand it.
I usually lean towards the guy who is coming up if opposed to a guy who already has been at the top. Pass the torch, that kind of stuff.

I like both Max and Topuria, so there's not really a personal preference. I also don't generally get offended by how fighters act.
 
Max is cool, but let's not pretend he's a young buck that's going to be going for years as champ. Topuria has more in the tank and can run the division longer. I like both guys and think they are exciting, but Topuria has looked on the top of his game.
 
Topuria is a great fighter and is super entertaining to watch but i dont like loudmouths and he's taking his schtick from McGregor. plus, all that talking can eventually come back to bite you in the ass, like it did with McGregor and countless other examples.
I've said in the past - Topuria would be way cooler as a brooding, calm killer type. the kind of person who doesn't talk too much but does his talking in the ring. it would fit him a lot more than what he's doing now, i think.
Max is just a legend and an all time great so i dont know how you cant love the guy's fights. entertainment + skill producing a lovely violent display.
oddly enough - Max is not much older than Topuria. only 6 years. its pretty nuts that Max is just 32. feels like he should be a lot older since we've seen him in the UFC for so long.

its one of those fights where i will have mixed feelings no matter the result, because i enjoy both fighters' styles.
 
Tweak896 said:
Max is cool, but let's not pretend he's a young buck that's going to be going for years as champ. Topuria has more in the tank and can run the division longer. I like both guys and think they are exciting, but Topuria has looked on the top of his game.
I mean I'm picking Topuria to win also because of youth/speed/power edges (even though I have him as just a slight favorite), but OP is asking why he thinks we mostly "prefer" Topuria to win, when if you read the threads about this fight it seems everyone is rooting for Max in general.

I don't see how it's possible he ever got the impression that most people "prefer" Topuria win even if most people think he will.
 
ilia is a douche or he is doing the character really well.

i'm kind of interested in seeing how far his delusions can carry him. would love to see him bait merab for an easy title defense. battle of georgia
 
TheMMAnalyst said:
I mean I'm picking Topuria to win also because of youth/speed/power edges (even though I have him as just a slight favorite), but OP is asking why he thinks we mostly "prefer" Topuria to win, when if you read the threads about this fight it seems everyone is rooting for Max in general.

I don't see how it's possible he ever got the impression that most people "prefer" Topuria win even if most people think he will.
I prefer him to win because I think he can defend title more often than Max will if he gets the belt. He's a finisher. Also we could end up with Volk Max 4 if Max takes the belt, Topuria has more fresh fights to make.
 
Tweak896 said:
I prefer him to win because I think he can defend title more often than Max will if he gets the belt. He's a finisher. Also we could end up with Volk Max 4 if Max takes the belt, Topuria has more fresh fights to make.
All good reasons to prefer Topuria, can’t disagree with any of it.

I just am stoked for such a high-level fight, it’s one of the best (if not the best) fights of the year on paper.
 
TheMMAnalyst said:
All good reasons to prefer Topuria, can’t disagree with any of it.

I just am stoked for such a high-level fight, it’s one of the best (if not the best) fights of the year on paper.
Yeah been looking forward to them matching up since it was teased as a possibility before the Volk title shot. Both guys are going to test each other with power and volume. I'm good with whoever wins. I feel like this is going to be like Aldo/Max with a fresher Aldo with more creative openings.
 
You got it backwards, most of sherdog if not all of sherdog prefers Holloway to win, thinking he will win its another story, myself i like him better and i also think matchups make fights, Topuria is considerably shorter and when he fought at LW it didnt went well for him for a while, he won, but he even got knockdown, im on Holloway by a late stoppage or decision.
 
Tweak896 said:
Yeah been looking forward to them matching up since it was teased as a possibility before the Volk title shot. Both guys are going to test each other with power and volume. I'm good with whoever wins. I feel like this is going to be like Aldo/Max with a fresher Aldo with more creative openings.
Max has truly grown in confidence and technique in those Aldo fights, where he basically baited Aldo to brawl which gassed him then overwhelmed him with pace/volume.

But looking back Aldo was really tagging Max hard and clean early, it wasn’t until he gassed from the pace that the wheels fell off the bus.

And Topuria is wayyyy better at pacing himself and doesn’t seem to gas as hard as Aldo, though we’ve never seen someone really put a pace on him.

So many questions I want answered…
 
Because these forums are filled with losers, bandwagoners and dickriders who are now fixated with Topuria.
 
I don’t think most people prefer Topuria to win. They just think it’s more likely that he will win.
 
Maybe (or probably) I'm biased because I'm a Spaniard and here the Ilia nuthugging is unsufferable.

But here I got the impression (and this thread somehow is validating it) that almost everyone wants Top to get humbled and love Max as the legend he is.

But, at the same time, and as paradoxical as it may seem, many prefer Ilia to win because they think is better for the future of the division/UFC.

I find the narrative (sorry, hate that word) of Max being the 1st FW to regain the belt and facing the new opposition much more appealing.
He would enter, at least, the GOAT FW conversation.
 
Blastbeat said:
I've said in the past - Topuria would be way cooler as a brooding, calm killer type. the kind of person who doesn't talk too much but does his talking in the ring. it would fit him a lot more than what he's doing now, i think.
Couldn't agree more. Perfect example is Pereira: genuine silent guy that knocks the fuck out of everyone, and he's become a fan favourite. No need for the clown act.
 
