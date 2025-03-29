Anyone think Topuria fades into obscurity?

Rhood

Rhood

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
May 14, 2008
Messages
20,575
Reaction score
8,050
Before you bring out your pitchforks & shotguns, hear me out.

Topuria is riding on an arrogance streak. He believes if he can knock out Volk and Max easily, that means he can knock out Islam too!
It's a classic case of putting all of your eggs in one basket.
Topper has never fought anyone like Islam before, which makes me believe that when he loses to Islam people won't even mention his name anymore.
Does anyone ever talk about O'Malley these days? He was more popular than Topuria and now look at him.

Conor McGregor believed that beating the top guys in two different weight classes meant that he could easily beat Floyd Mayweather.
If that isn't the classic definition of putting all of your eggs in one basket, then explain yourself.
 
Even if he doesn't do as well as he hopes at 155, he can always drop back down to 145 and rule that division. He'll be fine. He's just trying to rule multiple divisions and enter GOAT talks. Can't fault him for that.
 
i hope he gets flatlined....then buffer calling him by his new nickname every time
 
Doesn't he have two nations behind him? He could go full BJ Penn and his name would still get brought up.
 
He gets flatlined and people will feel dumb naming him after a street and him calling himself the legend.

Just like when Poatan was called the one and only, just to be beaten by Ank 25 minutes later.
 
Rhood said:
Before you bring out your pitchforks & shotguns, hear me out.

Topuria is riding on an arrogance streak. He believes if he can knock out Volk and Max easily, that means he can knock out Islam too!
It's a classic case of putting all of your eggs in one basket.
Topper has never fought anyone like Islam before, which makes me believe that when he loses to Islam people won't even mention his name anymore.
Does anyone ever talk about O'Malley these days? He was more popular than Topuria and now look at him.

Conor McGregor believed that beating the top guys in two different weight classes meant that he could easily beat Floyd Mayweather.
If that isn't the classic definition of putting all of your eggs in one basket, then explain yourself.
Click to expand...

Islam has never fought anyone like Torpuria before.
 
Rhood said:
Before you bring out your pitchforks & shotguns, hear me out.

Topuria is riding on an arrogance streak. He believes if he can knock out Volk and Max easily, that means he can knock out Islam too!
It's a classic case of putting all of your eggs in one basket.
Topper has never fought anyone like Islam before, which makes me believe that when he loses to Islam people won't even mention his name anymore.
Does anyone ever talk about O'Malley these days? He was more popular than Topuria and now look at him.

Conor McGregor believed that beating the top guys in two different weight classes meant that he could easily beat Floyd Mayweather.
If that isn't the classic definition of putting all of your eggs in one basket, then explain yourself.
Click to expand...

Yes he's almost like the new Sokoudjou in a way. Dude went like and death with Jai Herbert and got put on his back and kept there by Bryce Mitchell, but now he's on some delusional arrogance trip based on KOing two guys that are are the Chuck Lidell or Anderson Silva phases after they lose their belts. He has been bailed out by power before but lets see how that power translates to the elite at 155....like Conor before him, he may realize it's a completely different world.

Look up how those two long time champions did after they lost their belts...they virtually never won a fight again in the rest of their careers. Most MMA fans will sit there and argue "durr durr these guys just had the belt of course they're in their prime still" despite these historical patterns playing out over and over again, it's like a complete inability to take in new information. Same with Izzy currently but people are finally starting to get it now because the evidence is too overwhelming.

It's likely that Max and Volk don't win more than ONE more fight in their entire careers, if they are lucky (because depends on matchups, like Chuck beating another last prime fighter in Wanderlei, and Silva somehow managing to sneak a win from Brunson in what most considered a robbery).

He will be manhandled by Islam and then likely be paired with strikers and win some but also get his ass handed to him in some as well. There will certainly be no kind of championship run, as unlike Charles, Top-Top doesn't have the frame for 155.
 
NextGen said:
Even if he doesn't do as well as he hopes at 155, he can always drop back down to 145 and rule that division. He'll be fine. He's just trying to rule multiple divisions and enter GOAT talks. Can't fault him for that.
Click to expand...
He isn't trying to become GOAT... he is trying to become a superstar... he is literally following the Conor playbook every single step.... the way he walks, talks, looks.... its all carefully planned by him... the problem is... we already had a Conor... so while Ilia has gained a fan base it isn't wild fire like Conor as because he was new for mma.

I'm not saying Ilia is a better or worse fighter I'm talking about actions.
 
AndrewGolota48 said:
Yes he's almost like the new Sokoudjou in a way. Dude went like and death with Jai Herbert and got put on his back and kept there by Bryce Mitchell, but now he's on some delusional arrogance trip based on KOing two guys that are are the Chuck Lidell or Anderson Silva phases after they lose their belts. He has been bailed out by power before but lets see how that power translates to the elite at 155....like Conor before him, he may realize it's a completely different world.

Look up how those two long time champions did after they lost their belts...they virtually never won a fight again in the rest of their careers. Most MMA fans will sit there and argue "durr durr these guys just had the belt of course they're in their prime still" despite these historical patterns playing out over and over again, it's like a complete inability to take in new information. Same with Izzy currently but people are finally starting to get it now because the evidence is too overwhelming.

It's likely that Max and Volk don't win more than ONE more fight in their entire careers, if they are lucky (because depends on matchups, like Chuck beating another last prime fighter in Wanderlei, and Silva somehow managing to sneak a win from Brunson in what most considered a robbery).

He will be manhandled by Islam and then likely be paired with strikers and win some but also get his ass handed to him in some as well. There will certainly be no kind of championship run, as unlike Charles, Top-Top doesn't have the frame for 155.
Click to expand...
Sokodjou beating contenders like lil nog and arona is not the same as beating champions like max and volk
 
AndrewGolota48 said:
Yes he's almost like the new Sokoudjou in a way. Dude went like and death with Jai Herbert and got put on his back and kept there by Bryce Mitchell, but now he's on some delusional arrogance trip based on KOing two guys that are are the Chuck Lidell or Anderson Silva phases after they lose their belts. He has been bailed out by power before but lets see how that power translates to the elite at 155....like Conor before him, he may realize it's a completely different world.

Look up how those two long time champions did after they lost their belts...they virtually never won a fight again in the rest of their careers. Most MMA fans will sit there and argue "durr durr these guys just had the belt of course they're in their prime still" despite these historical patterns playing out over and over again, it's like a complete inability to take in new information. Same with Izzy currently but people are finally starting to get it now because the evidence is too overwhelming.

It's likely that Max and Volk don't win more than ONE more fight in their entire careers, if they are lucky (because depends on matchups, like Chuck beating another last prime fighter in Wanderlei, and Silva somehow managing to sneak a win from Brunson in what most considered a robbery).

He will be manhandled by Islam and then likely be paired with strikers and win some but also get his ass handed to him in some as well. There will certainly be no kind of championship run, as unlike Charles, Top-Top doesn't have the frame for 155.
Click to expand...


Comparing Max Holloway to Chuck's losing streak is so outrageously stupid, even for you, its hard to believe you wrote this.

This is a pile of legitimately stupid hot takes stacked one upon the other.
 
HHJ said:
Sokodjou beating contenders like lil nog and arona is not the same as beating champions like max and volk
Click to expand...

I was being facetious with the Soko comparisons honestly, but in all seriousness I do mean my point about super experienced champions at this stage, following a big run, they're not the same thing anymore. Jardine beating Lidell is no more impressive than Soko beating Arona or Lil Nog. Not to diminish Jardine's win, it's a solid win like Soko's, but it's the same thing as Imavov beating Adesanya now vs years ago, it's different.
 
rjmbrd said:
Comparing Max Holloway to Chuck's losing streak is so outrageously stupid, even for you, its hard to believe you wrote this.

This is a pile of legitimately stupid hot takes stacked one upon the other.
Click to expand...

Haha yes. I read that and was like "Uhh...Max was coming off one of the best performances of his HOF career. Gaethje isn't shot and Max styled on him and KO'd him. What is this dude talking about?"
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

lerobshow
Topuria vs Islam is upon us
2 3 4
Replies
72
Views
2K
lerobshow
lerobshow
MarioLemieux
Evleov vs. Topuria batte of undefeated FW's should be next
Replies
14
Views
329
LeBron
LeBron
lerobshow
Topuria is the real deal
2
Replies
20
Views
486
Young Calf Kick
Young Calf Kick
G
Topuria weighed in at 167.2 on fight day
Replies
13
Views
1K
bigfootsbreath
B
blaseblase
The featherweight GOAT conversation just became a lot more interesting...
2 3
Replies
40
Views
1K
boingyman
boingyman

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,261,401
Messages
57,093,738
Members
175,537
Latest member
Araquém

Share this page

Back
Top