Anyone think Topuria fades into obscurity?

Before you bring out your pitchforks & shotguns, hear me out.
Topuria is riding on an arrogance streak. He believes if he can knock out Volk and Max easily, that means he can knock out Islam too!
It's a classic case of putting all of your eggs in one basket.
Topper has never fought anyone like Islam before, which makes me believe that when he loses to Islam people won't even mention his name anymore.
Does anyone ever talk about O'Malley these days? He was more popular than Topuria and now look at him.
Conor McGregor believed that beating the top guys in two different weight classes meant that he could easily beat Floyd Mayweather.
If that isn't the classic definition of putting all of your eggs in one basket, then explain yourself.
