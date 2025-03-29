Anyone think Topuria fades into obscurity?

Yes he's almost like the new Sokoudjou in a way. Dude went like and death with Jai Herbert and got put on his back and kept there by Bryce Mitchell, but now he's on some delusional arrogance trip based on KOing two guys that are are the Chuck Lidell or Anderson Silva phases after they lose their belts. He has been bailed out by power before but lets see how that power translates to the elite at 155....like Conor before him, he may realize it's a completely different world.



Look up how those two long time champions did after they lost their belts...they virtually never won a fight again in the rest of their careers. Most MMA fans will sit there and argue "durr durr these guys just had the belt of course they're in their prime still" despite these historical patterns playing out over and over again, it's like a complete inability to take in new information. Same with Izzy currently but people are finally starting to get it now because the evidence is too overwhelming.



It's likely that Max and Volk don't win more than ONE more fight in their entire careers, if they are lucky (because depends on matchups, like Chuck beating another last prime fighter in Wanderlei, and Silva somehow managing to sneak a win from Brunson in what most considered a robbery).



He will be manhandled by Islam and then likely be paired with strikers and win some but also get his ass handed to him in some as well. There will certainly be no kind of championship run, as unlike Charles, Top-Top doesn't have the frame for 155.