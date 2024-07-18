Jones doesn't need to fight anymore. He's past his prime, legacy is already secured. He's here for one reason, money. A big event that gets his dick hard In the morning to go running and train.



I don't think any of us are gonna want to see Jones fight again, unless he's supremely motivated to do it anyways. Aspinall just isn't that guy. Poatan is something everyone wants to see, that pays the most, intriguing style matchup we haven't really seen Jones face in his career.



It's all there.



Fact of the matter is that 90% of fighters at that age and stage of their career are only gonna take the biggest fights. Even DJ ain't coming back unless it's something good. Fans can hate and project their idealistic fantasies, but this is how it is.