I thought that's what everyone on this forum wanted now they don't?Another avenue for Jones to duck Aspinall. Ofc they're gonna run with it
Another avenue for Jones to duck Aspinall. Ofc they're gonna run with it
Its what's been so infuriating about the last year or two of the UFC ... Bro there's SO MANY big transcendent fights they can make, stars they can BUILD to HUGE levels and they are spending money on Power Slap and a lot of cards that feel watered down.. I don't wanna exaggerate I never miss a PPV or most fight nights cause I love MMA but Jesus wtf are we doing
Anyone who says they want aspinall more is lying.
And ultimately, the UFC is going to go with the biggest fight in the sport that can be made for Jones's last fight.
As opposed to one that would make 1/4th of the revenue.
If poatan beats Jones in his last fight, then a mega star is born.
People want to make this about fear, like Aspinall is some special enigma of skill that Jones hasn't seen before.
It's business, all it is.
How many of you are taking a massive pay cut on your last opportunity to stack bank for the future and your family? Exactly.