Media Dana White: Jon Jones vs Alex Pereira is a "possibility"

Talk like this only works on baby's. Jon Jones is a professional athlete from a family of athletes and I wanna see him compete against the top guys in the Sport rather then this stalling monopoly business bullshit.

And I must add the real actual fucking operators and killers are people you probably wont ever hear about doing wet work in dark places and in the corners of country's away from cameras.

I want to see high level MMA, who gives a fuck about marketing "the baddest man on the planet" and "ohhh he's just so mean and dangerous bro trust me". Yeah he's got guns and dangerous dogs, and is sociopathic, pretty average for upscale New Mexico suburbs.
 
Another avenue for Jones to duck Aspinall. Ofc they're gonna run with it
Everyone wants to see him fight Poatan in a champ vs champ fight.


Anyone who says they want aspinall more is lying.

And ultimately, the UFC is going to go with the biggest fight in the sport that can be made for Jones's last fight.

As opposed to one that would make 1/4th of the revenue.

If poatan beats Jones in his last fight, then a mega star is born.

People want to make this about fear, like Aspinall is some special enigma of skill that Jones hasn't seen before.

It's business, all it is.

How many of you are taking a massive pay cut on your last opportunity to stack bank for the future and your family? Exactly.
 
AstralPanda said:
Its what's been so infuriating about the last year or two of the UFC ... Bro there's SO MANY big transcendent fights they can make, stars they can BUILD to HUGE levels and they are spending money on Power Slap and a lot of cards that feel watered down.. I don't wanna exaggerate I never miss a PPV or most fight nights cause I love MMA but Jesus wtf are we doing
 
Jones doesn't need to fight anymore. He's past his prime, legacy is already secured. He's here for one reason, money. A big event that gets his dick hard In the morning to go running and train.

I don't think any of us are gonna want to see Jones fight again, unless he's supremely motivated to do it anyways. Aspinall just isn't that guy. Poatan is something everyone wants to see, that pays the most, intriguing style matchup we haven't really seen Jones face in his career.

It's all there.

Fact of the matter is that 90% of fighters at that age and stage of their career are only gonna take the biggest fights. Even DJ ain't coming back unless it's something good. Fans can hate and project their idealistic fantasies, but this is how it is.
 
Jones gonna have to survive pre-trial diversion program for this to be possible. Good luck
 
“Jon Jones is a killer”. Lol ya ok. Dude’s done so many PED’s his testicles are the size of peas. Spends more time cycling gear and serving suspensions than he does fight. Biggest cheat in the sport who gets a lifetime pass from the boss and the company.
 
