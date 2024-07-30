Dana’s real problem with Mokaev

Koro_11

Koro_11

I don’t think it’s the fact that he punched another fighter outside the cage, I think it’s the fact that he caused all that drama in the lead up, then got in the cage and fought like a pussy.

I don’t know if this is Dana’s main issue, but it’s definitely mine, and I would be willing to bet that Dana would have looked past the sucker punch if these two went in there and put on a performance of the night. Instead they acted like they’re gonna tear each others faces off for every moment of their encounter except for the actual 15 minutes that they were paid to do so. I would honestly drop both of them, one of my biggest pet peeves in this sport.

Then hugging it out after the fight, just disgraceful.

Tbf, Kape broke his toe in round 2, apparently. And trying to fight with that would suck. There’s no way to avoid the pain, and stability issues. So, he gets a small amount of credit for gutting it out.

But that does not and will not ever make up for round 1. It was one of the most embarrassing displays I’ve seen. Especially all the “hold me back, bro” bullshit these clowns did. They embarrassed themselves and mma with that shit.
 
Aside from causing problems outside the cage and fighting timidly, Dana also hates fighters who demand more money or don't respond to his calls (if you can't fit into Dana's requested schedule, you are essentially a duck in his view).
 
Spectacular performances have a way of making everything all right...whether it is outside the cage drama, being difficult during matchmaking or contract negotiations, or not being a great promotional partner for whatever reason.

Mokaev is not Jones or Conor...hell, he's not even Colby. Who is buying a ticket or PPV because of this guy? So the headaches are just not worth it if his fights are not memorable (or are memorable for the wrong reasons).
 
TempleoftheDog said:
Tbf, Kape broke his toe in round 2, apparently. And trying to fight with that would suck. There’s no way to avoid the pain, and stability issues. So, he gets a small amount of credit for gutting it out.

But that does not and will not ever make up for round 1. It was one of the most embarrassing displays I’ve seen. Especially all the “hold me back, bro” bullshit these clowns did. They embarrassed themselves and mma with that shit.
Kape's toe injury just makes it worse for Mokaev though...shouldn't he have been able to put on a better show against a hobbled opponent?
 
I mean yeah obviously that was the straw that broke the camels back. If they went in and had a bloody war Dana would've praised him.

MMA media was having a field day with Mokaev and Kapes Dr Phill dramatics and then they went in and sparred.
The fight wasn't fixed, but that beef was fake, the most Wolf Ticket strange fiasco that I've seen in the UFC.
 
TS is spot on. I guarantee if the fight was a barn burner, Dana would sign Mokaev to a new contract. The fight sucked as do most of Mokaev's fights. Can't sell / promote this type of fighter - who is going to pay to watch that garbage?
 
Problems outside the cage, utterly boring to everyone inside it. Not a great way to keep your job.
 
I imagine it's an amalgamation of all the issues with him, not one specific thing. Boring fighter, attacks people outside the cage, blatantly cheats inside the cage, plus tried to get a deal from the PFL.
 
I don't trust that Dana would share the true motivation.

I suspect it's as simple as Mokaev trying to hardball in negotiations. Not the first time the UFC has declined to renew an undefeated fighter. (Jordan Johnson)
 
Why did Dana said it's the decision of the matchmaker not to extend his UFC contract?

Mokaev is a dick for punching Kape. Crazy guy but he can win regardless how boring it may be. But why didn't they do it to Belal?
 
TempleoftheDog said:
Tbf, Kape broke his toe in round 2, apparently. And trying to fight with that would suck. There’s no way to avoid the pain, and stability issues. So, he gets a small amount of credit for gutting it out.

But that does not and will not ever make up for round 1. It was one of the most embarrassing displays I’ve seen. Especially all the “hold me back, bro” bullshit these clowns did. They embarrassed themselves and mma with that shit.
and TBH I still scored round 3 and 1 for kape anyway, and with the point deduction, it's a sweep more or less.
 
Mokaev was caught in the classic Tolerance/Production dynamic. His fight week behavior depleted the tolerance and his “production” was boring fights. He wasn’t worth the trouble.
 
Mokaev's problem is that no one really cares about him except for a few people here. It's not like the crowd was rabid after his win at 304. The silence was as deafening as if somebody had died. So he's not interestng to the British fans, he's not interesting to the oil sheikhs and much less to an average American viewer. And he's difficult to work with, apparently.
 
gosuasus said:
Aside from causing problems outside the cage and fighting timidly, Dana also hates fighters who demand more money or don't respond to his calls (if you can't fit into Dana's requested schedule, you are essentially a duck in his view).
Oh you know Dana personally? Got some real ones in this thread
 
The fact that Dana doesn't have a problem with wife beaters, homophobes, racists, rapists, etc. fighting in his organization, yet decides to cut Mokaev for acting like a 23 year old is quite appalling.
 
