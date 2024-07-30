Dana’s real problem with Mokaev

I don’t think it’s the fact that he punched another fighter outside the cage, I think it’s the fact that he caused all that drama in the lead up, then got in the cage and fought like a pussy.I don’t know if this is Dana’s main issue, but it’s definitely mine, and I would be willing to bet that Dana would have looked past the sucker punch if these two went in there and put on a performance of the night. Instead they acted like they’re gonna tear each others faces off for every moment of their encounter except for the actual 15 minutes that they were paid to do so. I would honestly drop both of them, one of my biggest pet peeves in this sport.Then hugging it out after the fight, just disgraceful.