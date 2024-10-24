People hate the wrong things around here

I see Topuria has been getting a lot of hate lately and I don’t really understand it. He’s a 27 year old dude talking cocky to promote himself. In the cage he comes forward the whole time and gets a finish nearly every time



Contrast that with a guy like Merab, a lot of people seem to enjoy the guys social media antics, and he is quite funny, but his style in the cage is a massive middle finger to the spectator



I’m not saying Merab gets no hate, but people definitely have very strong feelings of dislike towards Topuria, and I just don’t think it’s warranted



If they’re not gonna say nothing like Poatan, then they need to talk with supreme confidence in their own abilities like Ilia