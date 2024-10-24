People hate the wrong things around here

Thank you Jurgen
I see Topuria has been getting a lot of hate lately and I don’t really understand it. He’s a 27 year old dude talking cocky to promote himself. In the cage he comes forward the whole time and gets a finish nearly every time

Contrast that with a guy like Merab, a lot of people seem to enjoy the guys social media antics, and he is quite funny, but his style in the cage is a massive middle finger to the spectator

I’m not saying Merab gets no hate, but people definitely have very strong feelings of dislike towards Topuria, and I just don’t think it’s warranted

If they’re not gonna say nothing like Poatan, then they need to talk with supreme confidence in their own abilities like Ilia
 
There are some that need to be sat on indeed :p
sit-cat.gif
 
I'm far too distracted by the avatar to read the thread, I'm sorry.

{<tongue}<goldie>
 
I agree fam mi nuh read di thread body but 6ixdog h8 on tingz fi no reason dat I agree wif 💯

Solid thread broski I rate it 👋🏽💥
 
Merab is clearly doing a bit and immediately took the top challenger. Although I like the guy, Ilia has done everything possible to ruin his public image since getting the belt. He's tried picking and choosing his fights, he has less charisma than Paul Buentello, and he's just not as good as he thinks he is.
 
I see the Global Phenomenon that is #PowerSlap has been getting a lot of hate lately and I don’t really understand it. It's 2 years old and of course Dana is talking cocky to promote the sport. All the Strikers come forward the whole time and get a finish nearly every time.

Contrast that with a sport like MMA, a lot of people seem to enjoy the guys social media antics, and fighters can be quite funny, but the actual fights in the cage are a massive middle finger to the spectator

I’m not saying MMA gets no hate, but people definitely have very strong feelings of dislike towards the Global Phenomenon that is Power Slap, and I just don’t think it’s warranted

If they’re not gonna say nothing like Muay Thai, then the sport needs to talk with supreme confidence in their own abilities like Power Slap
 
Maybe people would prefer if they just be themselves and concentrate on being the best fighter they could be. A lot of people are tired with all the bullshit cultivated outside of the fights.
 
There's definitely contradictions that can be found when people say "Fuck personality" and "Fuck marketable looks". It's like as long as they're great, exciting fighters, none of that should matter, right?

But then occasionally you'll get fighters who are straight up entertaining and talented. But because of their personality and looks, people don't want to accept them.

So I get the general point you're making. I see you.
 
Lol at crying that the guy who posts memes on social media is liked more than the one who acts like a douchebag. I'm not even sure that's true, Merab is getting tons of shit for seemingly ducking Umar.
 
I enjoy watching Topuria more by a mile, but he's obnoxious and awkward. Mereb is a bore and I don't even find him that funny or endearing outside the cage like others do. Merab has no redeming qualities and we'd lose nothing if he wasn't in the UFC hugging other manlets. So I agree.
 
I ignore the critics like I ignore the personalities outside the fight. Still it's hilarious to me that if Topuria kept his fights the same and acted like Fedor's personality he'd be everyone's #1. His fights are always exciting.
 
