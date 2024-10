People hate the wrong things around here

I see the Global Phenomenon that is #PowerSlap has been getting a lot of hate lately and I don’t really understand it. It's 2 years old and of course Dana is talking cocky to promote the sport. All the Strikers come forward the whole time and get a finish nearly every time.Contrast that with a sport like MMA, a lot of people seem to enjoy the guys social media antics, and fighters can be quite funny, but the actual fights in the cage are a massive middle finger to the spectatorI’m not saying MMA gets no hate, but people definitely have very strong feelings of dislike towards the Global Phenomenon that is Power Slap, and I just don’t think it’s warrantedIf they’re not gonna say nothing like Muay Thai, then the sport needs to talk with supreme confidence in their own abilities like Power Slap