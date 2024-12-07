I have not seen a full Merab fight yet.

Frode Falch

Frode Falch

Steel Belt
Professional Fighter
Joined
Sep 26, 2005
Messages
28,249
Reaction score
10,949
I am yet to see a fight with Merab. Being a striker myself, i tend to like exciting fighters with great striking. Like poatan, Izzy, spider Silva, McGregor, pettis, Jon Jones, ilia topuria.

But i like grapplers as long as they try to really fight on the ground. Like khabib, khamzat, Islam, ect.

I hate both dry humping and jab n run.

That being said: how boring is Merab?

On a scale from 1-10... 1 being jon fitch, 10 being prime Anderson Silva
 
Do you like wrestling with very little control on the ground, tonne of stuffed takedowns, tonne of clinching against the cage, very little damage or submission threat. If so, you’ll love Merab!
 
It's just a bunch of cage pushing/stalling with some lay n pray thrown in here and there

You aren't missing anything
 
BEATDOWNS said:
11 wins in the UFC 10 by decision.

he's that boring.
Click to expand...

I saw that. But khabib was not boring. Like his fight against barboza went all three rounds. But that fight was awesome.

So you never know. Thats why i ask.

Like the last guy that "fought" Jose Aldo.. that is imo the worst kind of fighters.
 
Also can't believe I'm fuckin saying this but at least Fitch would get guys down, settle into guard and throw his little baby punches for three rounds.

That's terrible but it's still better than eagerly humping a guys legs against the cage all night while landing no strikes and doing no damage while everyone boos.
 
Black9 said:
Merab's fights are just chain wrestling to oblivion.

However, Umar vs Merab is must-watch.
Click to expand...

Umar is good? I probably sound ignorant and clueless. But i dont follow MMA like i used to do
 
Frode Falch said:
Umar is good? I probably sound ignorant and clueless. But i dont follow MMA like i used to do
Click to expand...
Umar Nurmagomedov - Khabib's cousin.

The Dagi Team claim he's even better than Islam, 18-0. Great grappling/Good Kickboxing just beat the #2 guy in the world in Cory Sandhagen.
 
Mike said:
Also can't believe I'm fuckin saying this but at least Fitch would get guys down, settle into guard and throw his little baby punches for three rounds.

That's terrible but it's still better than eagerly humping a guys legs against the cage all night while landing no strikes and doing no damage while everyone boos.
Click to expand...
I actually still think Fitch is more boring, but I'll say Merab is more exploitive of the rules.
 
Frode Falch said:
Umar is good? I probably sound ignorant and clueless. But i dont follow MMA like i used to do
Click to expand...
Yes, Umar is good. He will fight for the title soon.

Umar though is a striker who learned to wrestle. He hasn't fought enough elite competition to know what he will lean on more, but his striking really is better than his wrestling tbh.

And yes, not all grapplers are boring. Indeed, Khabib was an entertaining grappler. Oliveira is one of the most exciting fighters of all time, and is a grappler. So you're correct there.
 
Doctor Grudge said:
I actually still think Fitch is more boring, but I'll say Merab is more exploitive of the rules.
Click to expand...
It's close but at least Fitch would spend a considerable amount of time punching. Weak little girl punches, but imo that still beats watching a man stuff his head in another mans crotch for 15 minutes.
 
Mike said:
It's close but at least Fitch would spend a considerable amount of time punching. Weak little girl punches, but imo that still beats watching a man stuff his head in another mans crotch for 15 minutes.
Click to expand...
lol randomly the last 2 weeks i've been remembering Fitch's lay and pray, those punches to the ribs for no reason. guess it's been occupying my psyche deep down inside.
 
Hes a decision machine but I honestly dont find him all that boring. Partly because hes insane, but also because his pace and cardio is genuinely ATG level.
 
One of those guys where it's sorta miserable to watch him fight the fighters you like.
Not necessarily boring, due to the insane pace he manages, but just not altogether palatable for a lot of seasoned fight fans. At least here on the internet.
 
Frode Falch said:
Umar is good? I probably sound ignorant and clueless. But i dont follow MMA like i used to do
Click to expand...

Yeah he is. Very tough fight for Merab stylistically I think. Hes bigger, has better striking with (unlike Merab) power, and can potentially negate Merabs wrestling more than most. But then on the other hand Merabs crazy pace over a 5 rounder could be a game changer.

Its one of the highest level fights that could be made in MMA right now imo.
 
Doctor Grudge said:
lol randomly the last 2 weeks i've been remembering Fitch's lay and pray, those punches to the ribs for no reason. guess it's been occupying my psyche deep down inside.
Click to expand...
Sometimes I remember the Saunders fight and just laugh. I had to work so I read the sherdog pbp. They described it as Fitch being more aggressive and throwing harder than usual.

Next day I called my buddy and we got to talking about the card. I asked him if the Fitch fight was better than normal, as I heard he was actually putting in on him. And my buddy goes fuck no, who fucking told you that?!? For whatever reason that's usually my first memory when Fitch is brought up.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Rataria
Merab won the battle , but Suggar will win the war. Here's why :
2 3
Replies
42
Views
1K
markantony20
markantony20

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,253,964
Messages
56,616,150
Members
175,313
Latest member
Bryan Hasse

Share this page

Back
Top