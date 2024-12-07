I have not seen a full Merab fight yet.

Frode Falch
Steel Belt
Professional Fighter
- Joined
- Sep 26, 2005
- Messages
- 28,249
- Reaction score
- 10,949
I am yet to see a fight with Merab. Being a striker myself, i tend to like exciting fighters with great striking. Like poatan, Izzy, spider Silva, McGregor, pettis, Jon Jones, ilia topuria.
But i like grapplers as long as they try to really fight on the ground. Like khabib, khamzat, Islam, ect.
I hate both dry humping and jab n run.
That being said: how boring is Merab?
On a scale from 1-10... 1 being jon fitch, 10 being prime Anderson Silva
But i like grapplers as long as they try to really fight on the ground. Like khabib, khamzat, Islam, ect.
I hate both dry humping and jab n run.
That being said: how boring is Merab?
On a scale from 1-10... 1 being jon fitch, 10 being prime Anderson Silva