I have not seen a full Merab fight yet.

Frode Falch said: Umar is good? I probably sound ignorant and clueless. But i dont follow MMA like i used to do Click to expand...

Yes, Umar is good. He will fight for the title soon.Umar though is a striker who learned to wrestle. He hasn't fought enough elite competition to know what he will lean on more, but his striking really is better than his wrestling tbh.And yes, not all grapplers are boring. Indeed, Khabib was an entertaining grappler. Oliveira is one of the most exciting fighters of all time, and is a grappler. So you're correct there.