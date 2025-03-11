Do you prefer grappler vs striker fights or when strikers/grapplers fight one another?

Ruffy calling out Dariush made me think of this. I'd much rather see Ruffy take on someone like Fiziev, and Dariush against a grappler. I liked how Dariush was able to shut down Gamrot, for example, so I'm more interested in seeing him try to do that against say, Grant Dawson.



I generally prefer when two fighters with the same strengths go head to head. When it's time for title fights, then yeah, just the best vs the best is what I want to see of course, so matchup style shouldn't be factored in.



But to me a matchup like Sterling vs Evloev was so nice to see, where two grapplers actually engaged in grappling as opposed to having a bad striking match. Or for strikers Poatan vs Izzy. These tend to be more interesting than when it's a huge polarity in style like Omalley vs Merab.



It's not always perfect of course, as two strikers can sometimes be too hesitant to engage, or two grapplers can negate each other and have a bad striking match as referenced previously.



Well rounded fighters are kind of their own category and I'm not factoring them into this question.