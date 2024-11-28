Dana’s “one foot out the door” policy doesn’t apply to Jones it seems

I still think it's because a young Jon Jones on his initial contracts somewhere signed away his image rights, which would mean the company only makes money if he's "the retired GOAT" not if he goes down like everyone else.



They aren't making a lot of money of Chuck Liddell merch anymore, he's just another guy in the lineal title line, and he was much more popular than Bones. They're hoping Jon now retires without issue and his "goat" merch is an evergreen seller, sort of like Jordan jerseys are still sold today.



It would explain the constant glazing, allowing him to duck, seemingly lenient historical enforcement against Jon's drug use. Jon is a homegrown star for the UFC, and if they own his image forever and can make money off him long after he's retired with some petty, residual royalties given to Jon to fund whatever it is he's going to do after fighting.