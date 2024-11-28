Dana’s “one foot out the door” policy doesn’t apply to Jones it seems

Thank you Jurgen
Jon’s refusal to fight undeniable contenders citing their youth and size advantage is evidence of his dwindling desire to compete. How many times in the past have we heard Dana calling for fighters to retire because they’re seemingly not fully committed

Expect even more glazing from Dana for Jones now that Conor has gone under too. People said I was being silly when I mentioned that it’s no suprise that Dana has gone all in on Jones seeing that Usada has gone — he’s a risk free asset now
 
I still think it's because a young Jon Jones on his initial contracts somewhere signed away his image rights, which would mean the company only makes money if he's "the retired GOAT" not if he goes down like everyone else.

They aren't making a lot of money of Chuck Liddell merch anymore, he's just another guy in the lineal title line, and he was much more popular than Bones. They're hoping Jon now retires without issue and his "goat" merch is an evergreen seller, sort of like Jordan jerseys are still sold today.

It would explain the constant glazing, allowing him to duck, seemingly lenient historical enforcement against Jon's drug use. Jon is a homegrown star for the UFC, and if they own his image forever and can make money off him long after he's retired with some petty, residual royalties given to Jon to fund whatever it is he's going to do after fighting.
 
You people act like Jon has refused to fight Tom for months and months. His contract was to fight Stipe, and he did. Now there will be negotiations for him to fight Tom, if he doesn't you have a real complaint but that time hasn't past as of yet.

Dana is a promoter and to be honest so is Jon, they did their jobs to promote the Stipe fight, next up is Tom. When Jon destroys him will you all be saying that the HW division is just too weak and Jon proved nothing or will you accept he is the GOAT.
 
How many times in the past have we heard Dana calling for fighters to retire because they’re seemingly not fully committed
You tell me bro, how many times have you heard Dana call for a fighter to retire? I only ever heard of him asking Chuck Lidell to stop fighting because they were close personal friends. I also remember Dana saying people have asked him to tell their friend to stop fighting and Dana tell them he will not do that because he is in the business of making fights not stopping guys from fighting. Can you share any others he has told to quit?
 
You tell me bro, how many times have you heard Dana call for a fighter to retire? I only ever heard of him asking Chuck Lidell to stop fighting because they were close personal friends. I also remember Dana saying people have asked him to tell their friend to stop fighting and Dana tell them he will not do that because he is in the business of making fights not stopping guys from fighting. Can you share any others he has told to quit?
In recent memory Ferguson, Weidman, Holly Holm
 
The more I see the more I think we've all been played.

This has been the plan all along and they have spent the last few months building a storyline. They kept the Stipe fight for a warm up after the injury but started selling the Aspinall fight last Spring. Dana wasn't wrong when he said this could be the biggest HW fight in history.
 
The more I see the more I think we've all been played.

This has been the plan all along and they have spent the last few months building a storyline. They kept the Stipe fight for a warm up after the injury but started selling the Aspinall fight last Spring. Dana wasn't wrong when he said this could be the biggest HW fight in history.
Jones ducks. Mark my words.
 
