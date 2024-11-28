Dana’s “one foot out the door” policy doesn’t apply to Jones it seems

Marko Polo
Thank you Jurgen
@Black
Jon’s refusal to fight undeniable contenders citing their youth and size advantage is evidence of his dwindling desire to compete. How many times in the past have we heard Dana calling for fighters to retire because they’re seemingly not fully committed
Expect even more glazing from Dana for Jones now that Conor has gone under too. People said I was being silly when I mentioned that it’s no suprise that Dana has gone all in on Jones seeing that Usada has gone — he’s a risk free asset now
