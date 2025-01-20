What changed Dana’s mind about promoting boring fighters?

Fitch was gotten rid of after he had a stretch of a draw, a loss, a win and another loss. One win in his last four fights. Belal's last loss was ELEVEN fights ago (12 if you count the No Contest.) Merab's was THIRTEEN. A little harder to find a plausible excuse to shuffle them out.



Now it's true that the UFC did get rid of a wrestler recently who was undefeated, Muhammed Mokaev. But apparently he was an immense pain for the company to deal with, and he had just put on an all-talk, no-fight match that outdid even Strickland. And — let's be honest — there's a hell of lot of -ev s and -ov s in the roster, it's hard to care about more than a handful. A lot of the journalists cried foul at not retaining a fighter who was still winning, but I know of noone who missed that specific person.



I still don't get why people find Merab boring. You can't say his fight's aren't action filled. They may not be the KIND of action you prefer, but he does a lot. And he outstruck Umar, didn't you know that? He's quite the personality, too. Love him or hate him, at least he's memorable.



Of "Remember the Name" himself, I'm less certain. In a weird way he seemed to carve out a role as the perennial dark horse. The guy you expected to fall by the wayside, but just...never...did. I wonder if that's what happened, that he managed to fly under Dana's radar until it was too late to get rid of him. These are the times when shoving aside a proclaimed Palastinian might have implications outside of the Octagon.