What changed Dana’s mind about promoting boring fighters?

Once upon a time, Jon Fitch was fired from the UFC for his boring style, despite being good enough that he probably would have been champ if it weren’t for GSP.
Fast forward a decade and we’ve got the two most boring champions of all time reigning simultaneously: Merab and Belal. Both of these guys make Jon Fitch look like Poatan in comparison. Not to mention that during Fitch’s era, the 185-lb division was ruled by Anderson Silva, arguably the most dynamic and exciting fighter ever, but more recently, Dana allowed Sean Strickland, who couldn’t finish his way out of a wet paper bag, to own the middleweight strap.
One tactic the UFC has been using recently is to gaslight fans via Joe Rogan and the commentary team. They use words like “high-level,” “output,” and “pace” while feigning excitement to keep viewers awake. Rogan continually pushes the idea that if you don’t like boring fights, it’s because you aren’t a discerning fan or a true connoisseur of grappling like he is, and therefore need to become more enlightened by agreeing with the latest UFC hype campaign.
So what was it that changed Dana’s mind?
