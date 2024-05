VAfan said: keep waiting for this guy to grab a belt. surprised it hasn't happened yet. Click to expand...

If he beats Umar, he’s getting the next TS (Unless there’s a BS instant rematch if Merab beats O’Malley). The problem has been him losing those fights in the past. And I definitely favour Merab over Sandhagen. But, I could be wrong.This Umar fight might show us a lot. If he loses that he may want to move up.I’d like to see him at FW. It might be a good move. Lots of fighters fo well after moving up in weight. And he certainly can pack muscle onto that 5’11” frame.