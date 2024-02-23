Calling out the guy the rest of the division is ignoring. I like the confidence.
Watch Bekzat just annihilate him now.Cue: "Nobody wants to fight Umar in 5, 4, 3..."
not mutually exclusive. Umar is a dangerous fight for most opponents higher ranked. We've seen it many times now, fighters politicking and keeping their positions.Cue: "Nobody wants to fight Umar in 5, 4, 3..."
All jokes aside, I know it's his debut but how good is Bekzat? Like does he have a solid chanceCan you imagine?
Sherdog and the MMA media will (pretty justifiably tbh) collapse in on themselves lol
This will make up for his disrespect of JBG, IMO. A good way to pay penance.
I know man, and understand that. JBG would not.He was hurt. He did what he had to do to get the win while compromised. It sucked, but it was 100% understandable. Why take the win bonus and ranking risk when your opponent can't stop it and you're hurt? Might want to blame the opposition for not being better.
Oh, and Hespect to Cory for the callout.