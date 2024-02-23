Media Cory Sandhagen Doubles Down Says He WANTS Umar Nurmagomedov NEXT

Cory can be champ with the right matchups He has shown he is savvy enough to win or be competitive in 5 rounders. Umar also needs to fight a contender. He has no 5 round experience.

The division is pretty stacked even with the departure of Aljo and the aging out of Cejudo.
 
This dude Cory SandyMcMustacherson is so mf'n likeable. God damn it like wtf how do you root against this guy?
Unless you think people should be sacrificing limbs in the Octagon to entertain you even though they can beat title contenders like Chito w/ literally half their repatoire. Boo freaking hoo Baldy had to go snort some coke in the back and you saved your best kush for Cory vs Chito and it was a snoozer.

BOOO FREAKIN HOO. This kid fights anyone, anytime, and when his limbs are all attached and functional always puts on epic scraps and showcases elite skills everywhere.

Ok, that's my $0.02
 
This fight would be such a banger stylistically speaking.

I hope we get to see it.
 
With Merab slated next for 135 Champ, this makes sense. A Cejudo fight would also make sense but Umar has all the hype if he continues his winning ways on next Saturday. Also get Umar while he's still inexperienced at the top level.

I have a feeling they may want this for the Saudi card 1 week before but maybe Sandhagen can get them to compromise since he is putting his ranking on the line. I would anticipate the Vegas crowd being behind him all week.
 
not mutually exclusive. Umar is a dangerous fight for most opponents higher ranked. We've seen it many times now, fighters politicking and keeping their positions.
Cory is game though, he actually matches up well with Umar and he needs to take some risks to get a shot.
 
Sherdog and the MMA media will (pretty justifiably tbh) collapse in on themselves lol
All jokes aside, I know it's his debut but how good is Bekzat? Like does he have a solid chance
 
This will make up for his disrespect of JBG, IMO. A good way to pay penance.
He was hurt. He did what he had to do to get the win while compromised. It sucked, but it was 100% understandable. Why take the win bonus and ranking risk when your opponent can't stop it and you're hurt? Might want to blame the opposition for not being better.

Oh, and Hespect to Cory for the callout.
 
He was hurt. He did what he had to do to get the win while compromised. It sucked, but it was 100% understandable. Why take the win bonus and ranking risk when your opponent can't stop it and you're hurt? Might want to blame the opposition for not being better.

Oh, and Hespect to Cory for the callout.

Oh, and Hespect to Cory for the callout.
I know man, and understand that. JBG would not.

And yes, Hespek for the call out.
 
A well-timed callout. Umar is already booked, could possibly lose, could also be injured/inactive.

Cory might not need to see this matchup because he's close to fighting for the title.

Not trying to hate on Sandhagen, since he's been a very good fighter in the division, fighting everyone at all times. But this callout works on every level for him. I respect the intelligence behind it.
 
