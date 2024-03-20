Media Sandhagen says Umar negotiations have stalled, doesn't wanna give him any advantages

Cory says that he considered the offer, but would like to have a 5 round fight, seeing that Umar maybe doesn't have that cardio in him:

“That is what I asked for, as I feel like I’m a five-round fighter, I do better in five-round fights. And I was actually right now to schedule for a potential fight, that I'm like eyeballing just because
I'm playing with ideas. I'm like, man, if this is a 3 rounder the camp is gonna be a lot easier. The level of physical "getting beat up"-ness is gonna be less. I wouldn't need to do 7 - 8 rounds
of sparring because that would just mess up the pace in which I would fight. But yeah, he was definitely breathing hard, he definitely showed a vulnerability and that is not something you
want to do. But, I also think he fought at a pretty high pace in that fight."

"Who knows, maybe they could make us like a co-main event on international fight week and then make it 5 rounds. They can do that now so. And I don't know that I should go to the other
side of the world in order to fight? Like, I'm giving him a shot. That's what it feels like anyways. I am the guy giving him a platform to show that he deserves to fight for the belt next. And uh,
you know, I don't really love the idea of going halfway across the world so he can get that advantage. So that will be something I kind of try to not make happen."

However, he says that nothing is ever a deal breaker in his mind. So he could have a 3 round fight and in the middle east with the right circumstances:

"I do really well in 5 round fights, I'm experienced in those. I know what it's like to have to be that focused for 25 minutes. But a 3 round fight is not a big deal either, if anything I feel like I could
push the pace even more and against a guy like Umar, with the way he was breathing after his last fight, it will make everything he has to do in order to win a fight more challenging. I've already
done 10 weeks of a camp for him before he pulled out so I do understand that the style he presents is a tricky one. If you go in there thinking you're gonna fight like against a normal guy, then
you're gonna lose. So if you give me another 12 or 13 weeks now on top of that, to just get ready for him and the unique style, I'm going to figure it all out. As I feel like I was on the verge of
doing it last time."
 
Umar doesn’t have a leg to stand on here , a significantly higher ranked opponent is offering him a very valuable opportunity considering that most people are apparently avoiding him , and of course he wants to climb into the title picture and you can’t do that without fighting 5 rounds
 
Co- Main Event for International Fight Week

CDG.gif
 
Any no 1 contender fight or such should be 5 rounds
 
richardjohnson said:
More fights between contenders should be five rounds IMO
Click to expand...

Still irks me to this day when they put Condit vs Hendricks as a co-main to GSP/Diaz.

That was the no1 contender fight and Condit was coming on strong in that 3rd round and it would've been way different result if it was 5rds.
 
usernamee said:
This fight has to be 5 rounds. It's an important fight in the division and could potentially lead to a title shot for either man.
Click to expand...

This fight could headline a super-arena like the Apex for sure!
 
Does he want to fight or not ? Not sure what he's waffling about
 
Siver! said:
This fight could headline a super-arena like the Apex for sure!
Click to expand...
The apex is kind of a bag of shit , I’m in agreement with you on that , but if this was the main event for a Saturday fight night that would make my weekend
 
Elvis. said:
The apex is kind of a bag of shit , I’m in agreement with you on that , but if this was the main event for a Saturday fight night that would make my weekend
Click to expand...

This is a fight the hardcores are deeply interested in as well. Hardcores that still watch those shitty Apex cards. Perfect main event there imo.
 
Elvis. said:
The apex is kind of a bag of shit , I’m in agreement with you on that , but if this was the main event for a Saturday fight night that would make my weekend
Click to expand...

It's just one of those that can easily headline a show on the road. Just put a casuals-friendly co main event on there and a 'heavyweight banger' and it's pure UFC.

To be honest, yeah, I don't care, I just wanna see it get 5 rounds (fans preferable).
 
Getting beat up in camp is why the fight game sucks now.
 
