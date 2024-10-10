Opinion Conservatism will always be a threat to democracy

payton

payton

If you know, you know
@Blue
Joined
Jul 18, 2024
Messages
651
Reaction score
1,551
Let us take a look at sexual reproductive rights being in question due to the right, with abortion being banned because of a strict conservative moral order, marginalized groups having their individual rights being disrespected also due to an imposed strict moral order (ex: lgtbq, DEI),
the book banning in the far right south of the nation, project 2025, blocking porn sites, bombing legislators with unconstitutional bills. the strict religious conservative moral order that many of their policies are founded upon, reforms that protect the president from impeachment, January insurrection, education systems are reforming due to moral order, i could go on.
Lets not forget most christo-fascist groups in america are usually also far right. There is a reason for this, they have enough similar beliefs and their ideologies are familiar enough.
The left is calling for corporate leaders and for the wealthy to pay their share in taxes, the right defends those corporations and wealthy families.
Its a huge mistake to think republicans are anti-corporate.

The conservative parties tenets as of late are looking extremely fascistic, the idolizing, symbology, militarism, scapegoating etc. T*ump was shot and the conservative populist have idolized him as a martyr, they have already spoken about militarism and have found a scapegoat in the left.
This story has played out before, at least it rhymes more than it comfortably should, to the NDSAP’s rise to power.
Its not hard to equate the scapegoating, the march to munich, and the tenets being based on reliving the glory days to modern republicans very own scapegoats, January insurrection, and MAGA. Fear mongering, enemies, nationalism.

The left in the US has not had a recent history of imposing nearly as much totalitarian policies. They’ve consistently pushed for individual rights to be respected, the right to marry, to medicate, healthcare, freedom of speech, etc. Of course this doesn’t include the right to bear arms or what not but this can be argued if fascistic at all.
 
“The left in the US has not had a recent history of imposing nearly as much totalitarian policies.”

Wasn’t it primarily Democrat governors shutting down small businesses while allowing Walmarts and such to remain open?
Wasn’t the idea of quarantining people who weren’t sick from the left?
 
UberHere said:
“The left in the US has not had a recent history of imposing nearly as much totalitarian policies.”

Wasn’t it primarily Democrat governors shutting down small businesses while allowing Walmarts and such to remain open?
Click to expand...
Churches too.
 
oh-no-anyway.gif
 
payton said:
The left in the US has not had a recent history of imposing nearly as much totalitarian policies. They’ve consistently pushed for individual rights to be respected
Click to expand...
I'm old enough to remember Covid

payton said:
, the right to marry,
Click to expand...
That was over a decade ago. Before they realized 70% of America didn't care, you still had democrats like Obama stating they wanted traditional marriage.

payton said:
to medicate, healthcare, freedom of speech, etc. Of course this doesn’t include the right to bear arms or what not but this can be argued if fascistic at all.
Click to expand...
Freedom of speech has been and is being targeted mostly by democrats. Did you hear Kerry's recent rant?
 
Last edited:
UberHere said:
Wasn’t it primarily Democrat governors shutting down small businesses while allowing Walmarts and such to remain open?
Click to expand...

Not true.
Dems support demand-side policies such as more welfare spending, boosting Medicare coverage & other similar stuff helps increase the leftover money that consumers have. So they can spend it in the economy, including small businesses.

www.sba.gov

New Small Business Applications Soar to Over 17 Million Under Biden-Harris Administration | U.S. Small Business Administration

WASHINGTON – Today, Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S.
www.sba.gov www.sba.gov

www.whitehouse.gov

FACT SHEET: Celebrating National Small Business Week, Biden-Harris Administration Announces a Record in Federal Procurement Dollars Awarded to Small Businesses | The White House

As Congressional Republicans Propose Cutting SBA Funding by 31%, White House releases 2024 Small Business Boom Report that Shows SBA Small Dollar Loans on
www.whitehouse.gov www.whitehouse.gov

www.sba.gov

SBA Launches Digital Hub to Connect Small Businesses with Major Funding in President Biden’s Investing in America Agenda | U.S. Small Business Administration

WASHINGTON – Today, Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S.
www.sba.gov www.sba.gov


Putin's dogs don't give a damn about anyone other than themselves and their gang members. They don't care about small business at all.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,249,367
Messages
56,316,570
Members
175,159
Latest member
uled

Share this page

Back
Top