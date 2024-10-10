Let us take a look at sexual reproductive rights being in question due to the right, with abortion being banned because of a strict conservative moral order, marginalized groups having their individual rights being disrespected also due to an imposed strict moral order (ex: lgtbq, DEI),

the book banning in the far right south of the nation, project 2025, blocking porn sites, bombing legislators with unconstitutional bills. the strict religious conservative moral order that many of their policies are founded upon, reforms that protect the president from impeachment, January insurrection, education systems are reforming due to moral order, i could go on.

Lets not forget most christo-fascist groups in america are usually also far right. There is a reason for this, they have enough similar beliefs and their ideologies are familiar enough.

The left is calling for corporate leaders and for the wealthy to pay their share in taxes, the right defends those corporations and wealthy families.

Its a huge mistake to think republicans are anti-corporate.



The conservative parties tenets as of late are looking extremely fascistic, the idolizing, symbology, militarism, scapegoating etc. T*ump was shot and the conservative populist have idolized him as a martyr, they have already spoken about militarism and have found a scapegoat in the left.

This story has played out before, at least it rhymes more than it comfortably should, to the NDSAP’s rise to power.

Its not hard to equate the scapegoating, the march to munich, and the tenets being based on reliving the glory days to modern republicans very own scapegoats, January insurrection, and MAGA. Fear mongering, enemies, nationalism.



The left in the US has not had a recent history of imposing nearly as much totalitarian policies. They’ve consistently pushed for individual rights to be respected, the right to marry, to medicate, healthcare, freedom of speech, etc. Of course this doesn’t include the right to bear arms or what not but this can be argued if fascistic at all.