Jul 23, 2024
135
371
As we all know, Dana and Conor has been getting into it with McGregor wanting to fight in December and Dana White going “he’s not fighting”
Conor McGregor responds after Dana White confirms setback to UFC return
The president of the UFC said McGregor won’t be fighting this year
sports.yahoo.com
McGregor has also been showing up in BKFC promoting the organization as co-owner and BKFC is obviously a rival company.
Is the UFC trying to keep McGregor trapped?
The buzz is going around that McGregor is trying to be free from the UFC.
“Free From Contract?” – Conor McGregor Confuses Fans With Cryptic Tweet Fueling Uncertainty Over Future in UFC
In this article we take a look at Conor McGregor sending out a cryptic tweet that has fans concerned about his well-being.
www.essentiallysports.com