Rumored Conor Mcgregor potentially going to be in breach of UFC contract; UFC and Conor situation may escalate

K

koa pomaikai

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Jul 23, 2024
Messages
374
Reaction score
956


Eddie Alvarez Contract.pdf

docs.google.com docs.google.com

Look at Ancillary rights provision under Eddie’s contract UFC might own all images associated with Mcgregor, can he appear in a BKFC game?

Forbes thinks this may be problematic.

www.forbes.com

Conor McGregor Is Working On A BKFC Video Game, But That’s Problematic

Conor McGregor is no stranger to video games and he says he is working on a BKFC title. While that sounds exciting, the project could face a few issues.
www.forbes.com www.forbes.com

“However, there is almost no way the UFC is going to sign off on allowing McGregor to be in a BKFC video game, as the title would be seen as a direct competitor to the EA UFC series.”
 
Good. I hope he causes the UFC some legal trouble and forces some changes. I had the same wish when he was trying to box whatsisface and was the only fighter in the sport who might have had the power to improve things for other fighters.
 
nobody-cares.gif
 
Substance Abuse said:
nobody-cares.gif
Click to expand...

Dude, this could jeopardize the two remaining fights Conor has left on contract.

Mcgregor x chandler or Mcgregor x Holloway
Mcgregor x Hooker and possibly illia x Mcgregor.

Those fights would be huge, fking devastating if they don’t happen.
 
As nebulous of an article as you can get. Nothing signed, nothing in the works, only a ton of ifs.
 
I'm guessing it's only assumed he'd be in the game, but it doesn't say he's going to be it.
 
Fight Night Champion had bareknuckle boxing, it was a huge part of the story of the game, where you started out bareknuckle boxing in prison. Complete with knuckle on skull sounds, and blood splatter.

Certainly not the first time in video games.
 
Young Calf Kick said:
Possible Conor redemption arc?
Click to expand...

Would love to see it. Conor going from plumber trainee to unemployment insurance recipient to hugely hyped prospect to world champion to coked out shitty-movie actor and garbage whiskey salesman to the lever that finally pries open the chokehold the UFC has on the sport and the athletes.
 
Stump said:
Fight Night Champion had bareknuckle boxing, it was a huge part of the story of the game, where you started out bareknuckle boxing in prison. Complete with knuckle on skull sounds, and blood splatter.

Certainly not the first time in video games.
Click to expand...
what, McGregor talking absolute shite, there is a first for everything i guess
 
I think Conor and the UFC may be in for a nasty public dispute sooner than later. Conor has two fights and there is zero doubt that the UFC hasn't been trying to resign him to more or less his last contract (ie: similar to what they did with Jones). It won't shock me if this is one of the main reasons Conor didn't fight in 2024. He has been very vocal about wanting to fight these two fights and be free to do what he wants. I also believe Conor would be one of the few fighters that has a sunset clause in his contract similar to what Francis had. Conor's people seem to have been very smart regarding all of Conor's business moves.

I think the first quarter of 2025 could be very interesting in the UFC/Conor world.
 
Wow, another Conor legal argument from 1rst-year Koa.

Never could have seen it coming.

Dude. Conor is NEVER getting out of his UFC contract while Dana has any say or control in it. Period.

When he finally leaves the UFC, Conor won't be anything more than a brawler.
 
Good thread Derek Moneyburg mi nuh kno Conor knew how to code ting lit bro works hard glad u saw good results on Ozempic n test btw good fi u 💪
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

K
Rumored Conor McGregor seemingly wants to fight out his contract and be free
5 6 7
Replies
123
Views
6K
BEATDOWNS
BEATDOWNS
Jon!
Media Dana White: From here on, I'm not going to talk about Conor until when he's healed and he's right
2 3
Replies
53
Views
2K
skylolow
skylolow

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,456
Messages
56,391,538
Members
175,193
Latest member
bat123

Share this page

Back
Top