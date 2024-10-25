I think Conor and the UFC may be in for a nasty public dispute sooner than later. Conor has two fights and there is zero doubt that the UFC hasn't been trying to resign him to more or less his last contract (ie: similar to what they did with Jones). It won't shock me if this is one of the main reasons Conor didn't fight in 2024. He has been very vocal about wanting to fight these two fights and be free to do what he wants. I also believe Conor would be one of the few fighters that has a sunset clause in his contract similar to what Francis had. Conor's people seem to have been very smart regarding all of Conor's business moves.



I think the first quarter of 2025 could be very interesting in the UFC/Conor world.