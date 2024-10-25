koa pomaikai
Orange Belt
@Orange
- Joined
- Jul 23, 2024
- Messages
- 374
- Reaction score
- 956
Look at Ancillary rights provision under Eddie’s contract UFC might own all images associated with Mcgregor, can he appear in a BKFC game?
Forbes thinks this may be problematic.
Conor McGregor Is Working On A BKFC Video Game, But That’s Problematic
Conor McGregor is no stranger to video games and he says he is working on a BKFC title. While that sounds exciting, the project could face a few issues.
www.forbes.com
“However, there is almost no way the UFC is going to sign off on allowing McGregor to be in a BKFC video game, as the title would be seen as a direct competitor to the EA UFC series.”