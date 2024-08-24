Rumored Conor McGregor seemingly wants to fight out his contract and be free

Jul 23, 2024
139
386


As we all know, Dana and Conor has been getting into it with McGregor wanting to fight in December and Dana White going “he’s not fighting”

Conor McGregor responds after Dana White confirms setback to UFC return

The president of the UFC said McGregor won't be fighting this year
McGregor has also been showing up in BKFC promoting the organization as co-owner and BKFC is obviously a rival company.

Is the UFC trying to keep McGregor trapped?
The buzz is going around that McGregor is trying to be free from the UFC.

"Free From Contract?" – Conor McGregor Confuses Fans With Cryptic Tweet Fueling Uncertainty Over Future in UFC

In this article we take a look at Conor McGregor sending out a cryptic tweet that has fans concerned about his well-being.
Lol if Conor wanted to fight he would have a fight lined up.. I guess Conor just thinks his fans too dumb to realize what he's doing.

How the fck you ready for a fight when you clearly a cokehead and a drunk lol. Dana onto on his BS and not about to waste a date on the guy

. He posts 10 secs of him hitting the bags while being out of breath to fool his fans lol.. There's no chance that dude has the will power at this point to get in fight shape, his body too far gone with all the partying and at his age?? Yeah no chance. He just promoting his products and businesses to maintain his lifestyle
 
It would be expensive but he could probably get out of it without fighting, specially if he notified them that he is clear and is not getting a fight.
 
Gabe said:
Ok, so fight.
Joinho10 said:
Dude pulled out with a sore pinky and you want me to believe UFC is holding him hostage lol.
Ya, srsly. He's had his chances...
 
Gabe said:
Ok, so fight.
I know what you're saying but it really isn't that simple. Nate had to chase the Khamzat fight for nearly a year before the UFC finally realized he was serious about leaving. They kept dangling the Poirier fight in front of him if he agreed to a new contract. (That also kept Poirier on the shelf for around 9 months)
 
Jackonfire said:
I know what you're saying but it really isn't that simple. Nate had to chase the Khamzat fight for nearly a year before the UFC finally realized he was serious about leaving. They kept dangling the Poirier fight in front of him if he agreed to a new contract. (That also kept Poirier on the shelf for around 9 months)
There has been weird tensions between Conor and the UFC for around a year now. Something's definitely going on.
 
Wonder if there's a giant negotiation going on in the background and we just think Conor is waiting out the period to get free. Probably try and promote his BKFC and fight Diego Sanchez or similar for free KOs.
 
