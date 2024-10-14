Conor doesn’t like Ilia because he’s a FW KO merchant

Conor used to be that guy at FW. But yeah, can we stop posting McGregor’s commentary about his every last turd now. It’s not relevant. He’s never going to fight Topuria, they’re seperated by multiple weight classes and Conor is finished at the top level.

It’s just confusing seeing Conor talk trash about someone he’s never going to fight. That’s sort of what women do.

Topuria is a hot head and yeah, I see how he would irritate people, but these guys are fighters at the highest level they can’t all carry themselves like Pereira. I reserve my real disdain for those avoiding fights and cheating. Being a bit arrogant and cocky as a fighter is not worthy of hatred imo.
 
It's just confusing seeing Conor talk trash about someone he's never going to fight. That's sort of what women do.
It's because Ilia talked shit first. I love Ilia, my current favorite Featherweight but he started this. He even talked shit to Belal for no reason.
 
