In case anyone is interested, McGregor commented on the news of Chandler fighting Oliveira at the BKFC event. He didn’t have much to say except he is “out of the loop” but is training daily and is hoping to fight out his contract (2 fights remaining). Also said fighting Chandler is still a possibility, but would also like to co-promote an event with the UFC and BKFC (I’m sure Dana will be thrilled to do that).



Take it for what it worth.



starts around 4:57



