Michael Bisping lays out the path for how Chandler can get a McGregor fight.Will Chandler get McGregor if he somehow becomes LW champion?“He’s stepping in against Charles Oliveira,” Bisping said. “We know this is a rematch. Of course, Chandler had some success in the first fight—he did hurt Oliveira, but he also got hurt himself. He got dropped, so this is a very relevant fight for Michael Chandler. It’s not the Conor McGregor matchup, but it is a fight that is relevant in the title picture. If Chandler can go out there, if he can beat Charles Oliveira, if he can get his hands on Islam Makhachev next, which is what he says he wants, and become the champion of the world, then he can get a fight with Conor McGregor down the line.”