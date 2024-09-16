Media Michael Chandler needs to become champion to earn McGregor fight

Michael Bisping lays out the path for how Chandler can get a McGregor fight.

Will Chandler get McGregor if he somehow becomes LW champion?

“He’s stepping in against Charles Oliveira,” Bisping said. “We know this is a rematch. Of course, Chandler had some success in the first fight—he did hurt Oliveira, but he also got hurt himself. He got dropped, so this is a very relevant fight for Michael Chandler. It’s not the Conor McGregor matchup, but it is a fight that is relevant in the title picture. If Chandler can go out there, if he can beat Charles Oliveira, if he can get his hands on Islam Makhachev next, which is what he says he wants, and become the champion of the world, then he can get a fight with Conor McGregor down the line.”

 
So this would mean that Conor gets a title shot?

Bisping is such a can
McGregor dosent deserve the Chandler fight
He’s had his opportunities
 
UFC laying ground work to gift Mcnuggets another title fight
 
"Michel Chandler needs to become champion, for McGregor to enroll in rehab and then complete a full training camp and simultaneously pass multiple narcotics & performance enhancing drug tests"...💉🚫💸
#McGregorNope
 
And even if they did, who knows if they would get a red panty night. Seems like Conor is the most petty he has been in his career, I can see him make others do what Chandler did.
 
