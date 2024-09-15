Chandler VS Charles 2 is a lose lose for Chandler probably

Cowboy Kurt Angle

Cowboy Kurt Angle

If Chandler beats Charles, he likely has one last shot at the title, and does Chandler continue to waste his career away waiting for Conor and lose out on a shot, or does he take the title shot and lose the red panty night.



If Chandler loses to Charles again, then there’s a great possibility that Conor won’t be interested in fighting Chandler and will probably won’t fight Charles, who has wanted the red pantie night before and would be the bigger fight than Charles.


This is all of course if McGregor ever fights again.
 
I think Chandler goes for the title shot and that would be a big win for him to get that fight, winning would be even bigger. I don't think he'll wait around for the Conor fight if the the title shot is there. He knows now how unreliable Conor is. But he may be in a position to decide between Conor and a title shot. Or he may be able to do both. The Olivera fight will be months earlier to Arman/Islam. Chandler could fight in November and then take on Conor in the spring and then get his title shot later int he year at LW
 
Chandler isn't getting a TS off of one win UNLESS Islam beats everyone else.

If Islam beats Arman:
1) Arman - beat
2) Charles - beat
3) Justin -
4) Dustin - beat
5) Hooker - beat (while back on short notice)

6) Chandler -
7) Beniel -
8) Mateusz Gamrot -
9) Fiziev -
10) Max -

11) Moicano -
12) BSD -
13) RDA -
14) Turner -
15) Paddy -

Chandler will need at least one more win. If they make Justin vs Hooker, the winner will likely get the TS before him.

For Charles, it gets him right back into the title race.

Of course, if Arman wins, then its going to be a feeding frenzy and I can see Chandler getting a TS.
 
Do you know why Charles accepted the fight?

Conor
 
I don't understand, how is getting a title shot or Conor fight a losing situation? If he loses to Charles of course that would be bad, but he has something to lose and gain from this. It's not a lose-lose.
 
It's the biggest name he can get, and as great as Charles is he's a more favorable matchup than Poirier or Gaethje. The alternative is fighting someone without a name or continuing to wait for a guy who doesn't seem interested in fighting. It's his last shot at title relevance.
 
Neither is winning a title at this point. I would say a big payday is a win for both.
 
Dana likes Chandler obviously. If he beats Oliveira, he will get the next title shot after Arman.
 
Look at Chandler's insta, he's a walking ad plattform since the Conor fight was announced.
He is doing fine.
Conor won't fight and Oliveira has bad defense, Chandler had him nearly out.
Oliveira is a good risk/reward fight at #2

Chandler is too old for a title fight anyway
 
Absolutely, with a win he just proves he’s still in the mix and doesn’t really gain any ground coming off of a Olivera who just lost.

Now he would have had a better shot, idk a couple years ago when he wasn’t sitting out for 2 years.
Chandler should just retire at this point. He’s gonna have rough time if he keeps fighting.
 
Charles snatching Mike’s red-panty dreams exactly how he’s gonna snatch Mike’s neck
 
Chandler would likely be next after Arman based on the rankings you list. He would have just beaten the number 2 ranked guy and Islam would have already beaten most everyone else other than Gaethje who just got KOed by Holloway.
 
