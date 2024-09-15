Chandler VS Charles 2 is a lose lose for Chandler probably

Cowboy Kurt Angle
If Chandler beats Charles, he likely has one last shot at the title, and does Chandler continue to waste his career away waiting for Conor and lose out on a shot, or does he take the title shot and lose the red panty night.
If Chandler loses to Charles again, then there’s a great possibility that Conor won’t be interested in fighting Chandler and will probably won’t fight Charles, who has wanted the red pantie night before and would be the bigger fight than Charles.
This is all of course if McGregor ever fights again.
