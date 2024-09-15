Chandler VS Charles 2 is a lose lose for Chandler probably

Cowboy Kurt Angle said: If Chandler beats Charles, he likely has one last shot at the title, and does Chandler continue to waste his career away waiting for Conor and lose out on a shot, or does he take the title shot and lose the red panty night.







If Chandler loses to Charles again, then there’s a great possibility that Conor won’t be interested in fighting Chandler and will probably won’t fight Charles, who has wanted the red pantie night before and would be the bigger fight than Charles.





This is all of course if McGregor ever fights again.

I think Chandler goes for the title shot and that would be a big win for him to get that fight, winning would be even bigger. I don't think he'll wait around for the Conor fight if the the title shot is there. He knows now how unreliable Conor is. But he may be in a position to decide between Conor and a title shot. Or he may be able to do both. The Olivera fight will be months earlier to Arman/Islam. Chandler could fight in November and then take on Conor in the spring and then get his title shot later int he year at LW