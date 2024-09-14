Rewatch So I rewatched Chandler/Oliveira 1...

Foghorn Leghorn

Foghorn Leghorn

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Jan 21, 2010
Messages
2,044
Reaction score
1,210
And I think Oliveira wins again. Chandler has the obligatory punchers chance, and he has the skillset to win, but I don't see him changing his decision making and I think Oliveira being in there with him once already means there will be less of a feeling out process on his end.

Personally not too thrilled for the rematch (would rather see either fight McGregor). But the first one was fun, 8/10.

Here's the fight:
 
Khaosan said:
Michael Chandler…. He used to be a UFC fighter, right?
Click to expand...
Dustin Poirier might like to answer that question
Thepaintbucket said:
Michael Chandler is the type of a guy to find a way to lose. Plus he's been out for 2 years now and he lost to Charles already. Chandler's going to need Jesus to take the wheel
Click to expand...
I think he finds a way to lose or Charles finds a way to git em again. Maybe a submission this time (since chandler is yet to be subbed)
 
Foghorn Leghorn said:
And I think Oliveira wins again. Chandler has the obligatory punchers chance, and he has the skillset to win, but I don't see him changing his decision making and I think Oliveira being in there with him once already means there will be less of a feeling out process on his end.

Personally not too thrilled for the rematch (would rather see either fight McGregor). But the first one was fun, 8/10.

Here's the fight:
Click to expand...

Rematches suck, I don't have any desire to watch them two fight again.
 
Foghorn Leghorn said:
And I think Oliveira wins again. Chandler has the obligatory punchers chance, and he has the skillset to win, but I don't see him changing his decision making and I think Oliveira being in there with him once already means there will be less of a feeling out process on his end.

Personally not too thrilled for the rematch (would rather see either fight McGregor). But the first one was fun, 8/10.

Here's the fight:
Click to expand...

This matchup has nothing to do with either of them not fighting McGregor. Chandler was supposed to fight McGregor, right? The man has been a walking dumpster fire for the past seven or eight years. The fighter you seem to imagine he is doesn't exist any more, and hasn't in a long, long time.
 
Foghorn Leghorn said:
Dustin Poirier might like to answer that question

I think he finds a way to lose or Charles finds a way to git em again. Maybe a submission this time (since chandler is yet to be subbed)
Click to expand...
Chandler has been subbed. By Dustin via rnc
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Wormwood
Media Conor Comments on Chandler vs Oliveira Fight
Replies
5
Views
95
JakePaulMMA
JakePaulMMA

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,188
Messages
56,180,740
Members
175,096
Latest member
Deltron 6060

Share this page

Back
Top