And I think Oliveira wins again. Chandler has the obligatory punchers chance, and he has the skillset to win, but I don't see him changing his decision making and I think Oliveira being in there with him once already means there will be less of a feeling out process on his end.



Personally not too thrilled for the rematch (would rather see either fight McGregor). But the first one was fun, 8/10.



Here's the fight:

