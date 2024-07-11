Conor Anthony 'The Notorious' McGregor has not stepped foot in the Octagon for Three Years.

Which is not to say he hasn't had any fights since then - he's fought Francesco Franchettini, yacht woman (who had her window bricked and car burnt out after starting a lawsuit, which she dropped), and Burnie the Miami Heat mascot.Still hopefully he fights Chandler at some point. Or another opponent. He'll be 36 in three days after all. Then again he does have his trial on eight charges of dangerous driving, driving with no license etc. coming up at the end of the month, which was delayed for 19 months due to his ill health, and that might distract him from training for a while. Anyway, can't wait to see him back in action!Let's go Conor!