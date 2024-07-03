  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Colby Covington now wants to fight Michael Chandler

Now he's calling out Chandler and said he would love to fight him and even reached out to Dana to fight Chandler at 303 (despite being injured) when Conor pulled out. In the same interview he once again called out Charles and said his legacy depends on if he takes the Colby fight.
What is up with this dude wanting to fight lightweights?
Also, wtf is up with the host? He said Nick Diaz returning against Colby would have been perfect and even Colby had enough sense to tell him that it would have been a mismatch.
Is the host retarded or just glazing?
 
