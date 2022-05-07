ChickenBrother said: Terry Silver practicing in the dark at 1:13... so he can cro cop Johnny again from the shadows like a bitch lol. Long time to go until Sep 9 release date, but at least they're not making us wait a full year. Click to expand...

Accept no defeat!No Hawk or Dimitri or any other supporting kids besides Kyler and Kenny.Lol would love to see Silver fight, he got Tyron Woodly wearing a cobra kai Gi and so he is hiring MMA fighters.I hope we see Mike Barnes but they are hiding him.Besides main cast that is Robby/Miguel Sam/Tory. I do not think we are going to see the kids anymore for the time being. Which is weird because Kyler is wearing a teachers uniform which is INSANE because he was the MAIN enemy of cobra kai and now he seems to be taking control of one of the dojos like Kenny. This was complexly unpredictable. To have what was a minor enemy return and join the very faction that defeated him and not to mention that Kyler is in cobra kai LONGER than Miguel at this point. Season-1/2 was Miguel meanwhile 3-5 is Kyler being in Cobra Kai.Not to sure how Hawk,Dimitri and Miyagi kids can stop them since they are not technically adults since they graded high school and either have to focus on school or work. Miguel and Robby are involved the side mission but I just don't see cobra kai/Miyagi do rumble anymore. I mean this is still real life and these kids who are now adults can be brawling left and right.So with the kids out of the picture, we have to focus on adults and legacy character. Barnes, Snake and Dennis must return. Sean Kanan is doing soap opera and he may not be able to appear for long time. Kind of like for few episodes. Thomas cut his hair short on Instagram few weeks ago and so I am not sure what the hell is going to happen to Terry since the ponytail is the essence of Terry Silver.My prediction:I assume Terry's crazy training is going to turn people off and Kyler, Kenny and Tory may get unsettled and leave. Terry may lose his mind and attack someone which results in his arrest and closure of his dojo. But he is rich and so he can get time off to therapy and may cut his hair as a way to escape his crazy self since in essence he was redeemed off-screen during the time skip from the movies to series. Season 6 may mean that Mike Barnes can comeback since he can since Sean Kanan can take time off from his soap opera thing and reprise Mike Barnes full time.I think before Terry loses his mind, Mike may find a way to access the funds to cobra kai and then I can only imagine what his vision would be with cobra kai. Or if Kreese comes back, what would he seek. Miyagi is shut down and so he has no incentive to be enemies with Daniel.The next karate kid makes no sense since there was no cobra kai in it.