Other than a silver surfer movie that they seem to already be working on here are the

things I would like marvel to work on-



1- Old Man Logan- Including the death of most major superheroes being shown on screen as the united villains overwhelm the world and split it up amongst themselves. then a blind hawkeye and logan have a buddy mad max movie run through this world and no just because they already made Logan that doesn't mean I can't have this as a multiverse kinda thing



2- Contest of Champions- Grandmaster and Death pick teams from earth's superpowers and have them fight to collect up macguffins hidden around the world, just straight forward hero fights popcorn fun movie



3- Marvel VS Dc crossover- that is a huge unlikely ask but it would break the world and they did it once in the comics



4- A fight tournament bloodsport knock off based on the Champion vs thing classic storyline



5- A mephisto based movie. perhaps the one where he fucks with Dr. Strange in Vegas based on Donny Cates's work



6- A straight gang movie like goodfellas but with the kingpin and norman osborne fighting for control of marvel's gangs. Maybe throw in aim, hydra and the hand in a full on game of thrones like storyline where all of these organizations scheme to come out on top



7 Iron fist based on the one where Kun-lun meets the other mystical realms and he has to fight the champions from those realms. fat cobra is awesome-



8- Dr. Doom & Dr. Strange in the one where they go to hell together to rescue Doom's mom. triumph and torment I think is the name of it, great comic series



9- thor war of the realms- Dark Elves, Trolls, Ice Giants invade midgard, thor and a team of good realm heroes fight to save us all....Based on the jason Aaron run,,,,,so good



10 They own the rights to the predator at least in the comics, a hunt with Kraven and/or bullseye vs the predator with spidey in the mix works for me





Any of these ideas are better the following- The marvels, captain marvel. the 2nd Dr. Strange, The Eternals, what they did to Black Widow, The last 2 antmans, etc.



Any wishes on your lists?