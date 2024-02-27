Movies My Marvel Wishlist

Other than a silver surfer movie that they seem to already be working on here are the
things I would like marvel to work on-

1- Old Man Logan- Including the death of most major superheroes being shown on screen as the united villains overwhelm the world and split it up amongst themselves. then a blind hawkeye and logan have a buddy mad max movie run through this world and no just because they already made Logan that doesn't mean I can't have this as a multiverse kinda thing

2- Contest of Champions- Grandmaster and Death pick teams from earth's superpowers and have them fight to collect up macguffins hidden around the world, just straight forward hero fights popcorn fun movie

3- Marvel VS Dc crossover- that is a huge unlikely ask but it would break the world and they did it once in the comics

4- A fight tournament bloodsport knock off based on the Champion vs thing classic storyline

5- A mephisto based movie. perhaps the one where he fucks with Dr. Strange in Vegas based on Donny Cates's work

6- A straight gang movie like goodfellas but with the kingpin and norman osborne fighting for control of marvel's gangs. Maybe throw in aim, hydra and the hand in a full on game of thrones like storyline where all of these organizations scheme to come out on top

7 Iron fist based on the one where Kun-lun meets the other mystical realms and he has to fight the champions from those realms. fat cobra is awesome-

8- Dr. Doom & Dr. Strange in the one where they go to hell together to rescue Doom's mom. triumph and torment I think is the name of it, great comic series

9- thor war of the realms- Dark Elves, Trolls, Ice Giants invade midgard, thor and a team of good realm heroes fight to save us all....Based on the jason Aaron run,,,,,so good

10 They own the rights to the predator at least in the comics, a hunt with Kraven and/or bullseye vs the predator with spidey in the mix works for me


Any of these ideas are better the following- The marvels, captain marvel. the 2nd Dr. Strange, The Eternals, what they did to Black Widow, The last 2 antmans, etc.

Any wishes on your lists?
 
Excelsior said:
Two words: Alpha. Flight.

Why? Was there ever a good alpha flight story that didn't involve the x-men or at least wolverine? And if you do one of those it is really an x-man or Wolvie movie isn't it?
The above is a serious question, I can't recall 1 good mutli issue alpha flight series.

Aslo good day ya hoser, because I assume only a canadian would make this ask.
 
