Christian Rodriguez vs Isaac Dulgarian is booked for #UFCVegas87 on March 16. Rodriguez was forced to Featherweight.
CeeRod has taken the 0 off of 2 hot BW prospects and its obvious the UFC is not happy about a weight bully not fulfilling his contractual obligations and in the process derailing the hype of undefeated fighters. Those “0”’s are pretty big marketing lures for fighters and they’ve lost that for these two prospects.
Missing weight is unacceptable, but you cant deny his talent. he seems good everywhere, wrestling ability, top control, submission ability, and high level striking, footwork, and movement along with being super intelligent, along with excellent athleticism. Im currently binge watching his fight, this man is something else.