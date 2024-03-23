Two fights to look out for later today!

I know a lot of people and myself included rag on UFC cards, and this card later today is indeed terrible but there are 2 fights I'll make sure to watch. Two fights that are what MMA is about.



First is a Flyweight affair Igor Severino vs Andre Lima.



Igor Severino 8-0, 20 years old, made his pro debut at 15, all wins by finish. He's a solid athlete and fairly big for 125lbs, one of the biggest Flyweight prospects in the world and Brazils best one currently.



Vs



Andre Lima 7-0, 25 years old, was a Kickboxing and Muay Thai champion in Brazil before MMA. Lima had a big win over 14-1 Rickson Zenidim on the contender series to make it the UFC.



This is two legitimate blue chip prospects up against each other, both all action fighters, young and undefeated.







Next up is at Bantamweight, you got Payton Talbott vs Cameron Saaiman.



Payton Talbott 25 years old 7-0 pro (5-0 amateur). A pressure fighter with good striking and a solid wrestling base. He trains out of a complete hole in the wall gym but he was one of the better unsigned Bantamweight prospects in the US going into the 2023 contenders series season.



Vs



Cameron Saaiman 23 years old 9-1 pro (5-0 amateur), Cameron began amateur competition in MMA at 15, before that he competed in Kickboxing and trained in Kyokushin. He's been training out of his MMA gym since 12. Saaiman lost a very competitive fight to Christian Rodriguez and is looking to bounce back.



This is Payton Talbotts first real test and this is Cameron Saaimans make or break fight, losing two in a row at 23 is pretty rough. Saaiman has some clear holes, his striking defense is pretty wide open and his takedown defense is pitiful even though his grappling on the mat is great, he just seems so easily outmuscled and tends to lack a strong grappling base that he should try to work on direly. Send him over to Ray Longos to work with Merab and Aljo when he's outside of Camp and send him to a Judo Kodokan to work with a black belt team when he's in South Africa...anything.



But yup, two competitive matchups with talented prospects vs talent prospect. Both fights answer some meaningful questions, no lack of talent or upside to these guys.