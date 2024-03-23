Two fights to look out for later today!

HuskySamoan

HuskySamoan

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Jan 23, 2017
Messages
15,386
Reaction score
30,141
I know a lot of people and myself included rag on UFC cards, and this card later today is indeed terrible but there are 2 fights I'll make sure to watch. Two fights that are what MMA is about.

First is a Flyweight affair Igor Severino vs Andre Lima.

Igor Severino 8-0, 20 years old, made his pro debut at 15, all wins by finish. He's a solid athlete and fairly big for 125lbs, one of the biggest Flyweight prospects in the world and Brazils best one currently.

Vs

Andre Lima 7-0, 25 years old, was a Kickboxing and Muay Thai champion in Brazil before MMA. Lima had a big win over 14-1 Rickson Zenidim on the contender series to make it the UFC.

This is two legitimate blue chip prospects up against each other, both all action fighters, young and undefeated.



Next up is at Bantamweight, you got Payton Talbott vs Cameron Saaiman.

Payton Talbott 25 years old 7-0 pro (5-0 amateur). A pressure fighter with good striking and a solid wrestling base. He trains out of a complete hole in the wall gym but he was one of the better unsigned Bantamweight prospects in the US going into the 2023 contenders series season.

Vs

Cameron Saaiman 23 years old 9-1 pro (5-0 amateur), Cameron began amateur competition in MMA at 15, before that he competed in Kickboxing and trained in Kyokushin. He's been training out of his MMA gym since 12. Saaiman lost a very competitive fight to Christian Rodriguez and is looking to bounce back.

This is Payton Talbotts first real test and this is Cameron Saaimans make or break fight, losing two in a row at 23 is pretty rough. Saaiman has some clear holes, his striking defense is pretty wide open and his takedown defense is pitiful even though his grappling on the mat is great, he just seems so easily outmuscled and tends to lack a strong grappling base that he should try to work on direly. Send him over to Ray Longos to work with Merab and Aljo when he's outside of Camp and send him to a Judo Kodokan to work with a black belt team when he's in South Africa...anything.

But yup, two competitive matchups with talented prospects vs talent prospect. Both fights answer some meaningful questions, no lack of talent or upside to these guys.
 
I can't pick between Talbott and Saaiman, mind says to pick Talbott but both are a bit of question mark at this point
 
HuskySamoan said:
I know a lot of people and myself included rag on UFC cards, and this card later today is indeed terrible but there are 2 fights I'll make sure to watch. Two fights that are what MMA is about.

First is a Flyweight affair Igor Severino vs Andre Lima.

Igor Severino 8-0, 20 years old, made his pro debut at 15, all wins by finish. He's a solid athlete and fairly big for 125lbs, one of the biggest Flyweight prospects in the world and Brazils best one currently.

Vs

Andre Lima 7-0, 25 years old, was a Kickboxing and Muay Thai champion in Brazil before MMA. Lima had a big win over 14-1 Rickson Zenidim on the contender series to make it the UFC.

This is two legitimate blue chip prospects up against each other, both all action fighters, young and undefeated.



Next up is at Bantamweight, you got Payton Talbott vs Cameron Saaiman.

Payton Talbott 25 years old 7-0 pro (5-0 amateur). A pressure fighter with good striking and a solid wrestling base. He trains out of a complete hole in the wall gym but he was one of the better unsigned Bantamweight prospects in the US going into the 2023 contenders series season.

Vs

Cameron Saaiman 23 years old 9-1 pro (5-0 amateur), Cameron began amateur competition in MMA at 15, before that he competed in Kickboxing and trained in Kyokushin. He's been training out of his MMA gym since 12. Saaiman lost a very competitive fight to Christian Rodriguez and is looking to bounce back.

This is Payton Talbotts first real test and this is Cameron Saaimans make or break fight, losing two in a row at 23 is pretty rough. Saaiman has some clear holes, his striking defense is pretty wide open and his takedown defense is pitiful even though his grappling on the mat is great, he just seems so easily outmuscled and tends to lack a strong grappling base that he should try to work on direly. Send him over to Ray Longos to work with Merab and Aljo when he's outside of Camp and send him to a Judo Kodokan to work with a black belt team when he's in South Africa...anything.

But yup, two competitive matchups with talented prospects vs talent prospect. Both fights answer some meaningful questions, no lack of talent or upside to these guys.
Click to expand...
Yeah I am looking fwd to the Saaiman fight, but overall this is an atrocious card.
I know it s a conscious decision from the UFC but as a consumer the product would be better if they spread the good fights over time. Now you have the good fights concentrated on the big events which are amazing. But too amazing in the sense that amazing match ups get drowned by even higher profile fights.

In between these amazing cards you get absolutely garbage cards full of fringe ranked nobodies.
 
KBE6EKCTAH_CCP said:
Yeah I am looking fwd to the Saaiman fight, but overall this is an atrocious card.
I know it s a conscious decision from the UFC but as a consumer the product would be better if they spread the good fights over time. Now you have the good fights concentrated on the big events which are amazing. But too amazing in the sense that amazing match ups get drowned by even higher profile fights.

In between these amazing cards you get absolutely garbage cards full of fringe ranked nobodies.
Click to expand...

Rankings aren't super important to me, I mean Dan Hooker was a top 10 fighter for years LMAO. THese are the only 2 fights on today's cards worth watching and I'll catch them later, not live. A huge issue for me isn't that there's too many cards, but rather the UFC signs too many non world class fighters and passes up on too much top talent and actually good prospects due to cost and regional demographic priorities. The product is watered down and the promotion is orchestrated, it's what most fans want even if they don't know it. Also women's MMA isn't watchable.

But fights like these are important to appreciate. Talbott vs Saaiman, Igor vs Lima...gonna be bangers, talent, questions answered, meaningful fights.
 
Evbo said:
I can't pick between Talbott and Saaiman, mind says to pick Talbott but both are a bit of question mark at this point
Click to expand...

Brain says Saaiman is the right pick. He has fought and beaten better competition, is younger, Has more experience and trains out of a better gym. That said, Saaiman has clear holes he's not working on and doesn't even seem aware of. Probably can't get the kind of grappling training he needs in South Africa and he's so damn hittable despite being fast, dynamic and fairly technical standing.

Talbott trains out of such a small low level gym, he's at that age where he'd probably blossom if he moved to a place like The Lab. He wrestled 4 years in highschool and is athletic, pretty solid with lots of volume standing. I've seen him struggle vs guys worse than Saaiman though. He doesn't seem prioritize wrestling a ton but maybe he should for this fight.
 
I fully expect to come in here and see ts saying "just kidding".
 
Payton Talbott looks like he would have done well in the 80s..


20230511034815_Payton_Talbott.JPG

soul-glow.gif
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Jackonfire
Media UFC on ESPN 53: Ribas vs. Namajunas Official Weigh-Ins Live Stream: Fri. 3/21 at 12 p.m. E.T.
Replies
4
Views
144
Better Every Day
Better Every Day
PurpleStorm
  • Poll
UFC Fight Night Yusuff vs. Barboza Pre-fight discussion Sat. Oct. 14 4pm ET ESPN+
2
Replies
27
Views
2K
Sixstring
Sixstring
PurpleStorm
  • Sticky
  • Poll
Pre-fight Discussion UFC On ESPN 53: Ribas vs. Namajunas Sat. March 23 Prelims 7pm ET ESPN+, Main 10pm ET ESPN & ESPN+
2 3
Replies
49
Views
1K
Danespina
Danespina
EndlessCritic
UFC giving few easy paths to their young bantamweight contenders
Replies
9
Views
372
Dr. Rose
Dr. Rose

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,234,537
Messages
55,286,199
Members
174,718
Latest member
butter889

Share this page

Back
Top