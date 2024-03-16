PBP UFC Fight Night 239 - Tuivasa vs. Tybura Official PBP Discussion: Sat. 3/16 at 4pm ET

Who Wins?

Saturday 03.16.2024 at 04:00 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: ESPN+
Venue: UFC Apex
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
MMA Bouts: 13
Commentary: Dominick Cruz, Michael Bisping, and John Gooden


UNlHWDM.jpg



Main card (ESPN+7pm ET/4pm PT)
HW: Tai Tuivasa (14-6) vs. Marcin Tybura (24-8)
170: Bryan Battle (10-2) vs. Ange Loosa (10-3)
205: Ovince Saint Preux (26-17) vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu (12-4)
145: Christian Rodriguez (10-1) vs. Isaac Dulgarian (6-0)
W135: Pannie Kianzad (16-7) vs. Macy Chiasson (8-3)
185: Gerald Meerschaert (35-17) vs. Bryan Barberena (18-11)


Preliminary card (ESPN+ 4pm ET/1pm PT)
155: Natan Levy (8-1) vs. Mike Davis (10-2)
W135: Josiane Nunes (10-1) vs. Chelsea Chandler (5-2)
125: Jafel Filho (15-3) vs. Ode' Osbourne (12-6)
145: Joshua Culibao (11-2-1) vs. Danny Silva (8-1)
115: Cory McKenna (8-2) vs. Jaqueline Amorin (7-1)
155: Thiago Moisés (17-7) vs. Mitch Ramirez (8-1)
135: Charalampos Grigoriou (8-3) vs. Chad Anheliger (12-7)


UFC Fight Night 239 Weigh-in Results:

TaiTuivasa (265.5) vs. MarcinTybura (247)
BryanBattle (170) vs. Ange Loosa(171)
KennedyNzechukwu (205) vs. Ovince St.Preux (206)
IsaacDulgarian (145.5) vs. ChristianRodriguez (145)
MacyChiasson (135.5) vs. PannieKianzad (136)
BryanBarberena (186) vs. GeraldMeerschaert (185.5)
MikeDavis (155) vs. Natan Levy(156.5)*
ChelseaChandler (137)** vs. JosianeNunes (135)
JafelFilho (125.5) vs. OdeOsbourne (125.5)
JoshuaCulibao (146) vs. Danny Silva(148.5)***
JaquelineAmorim (116) vs. CoryMcKenna (115.5)
ThiagoMoises (155.5) vs. MitchRamirez (155.5)
ChadAnheliger (135) vs. CharalamposGrigoriou (136)

*Levy missed weight by .5 pounds and has been fined a percentage of his purse.
**Chandler missed weight by 1 pound and has been fined a percentage of her purse.
***Silva missed weight by 2.5 pounds and has been fined a percentage of his purse.



How to Watch UFC Fight Night 239

Heavyweights draw the main event assignment for the Ultimate Fighting Championship, as Tai Tuivasa takes on Marcin Tybura this Saturday in Las Vegas.
UFC Fight Night 239 ‘Tuivasa vs. Tybura’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to the Apex Facility in Las Vegas for the fifth time in 2024, presenting a solid card built around a heavyweight clash between ranked contenders Tai Tuivasa and Marcin Tybura.
Betting Odds
3192.png




Head over to SPORTSBOOK MMA and use your vcash to place bets on this card


Sherdog YouTube


iRCsb4C.gif
fc9RiCD.png
 
13 fights and the heartwarming news that Mark "The Hammer" Coleman is alive to cap off the week. Not bad at all.

UFC Fight Night 239 Preview

UFC Fight Night 239 Preview Show

UFC Fight Night 239 Top Bets Show

UFC Fight Night 239 Prime Picks

UFC Fight Night 239 Storylines

Will you watch it live and hang out here in the PBP? Awesome. If not and you just prefer to read up to the minute updates, join our Official Sherdog Play-by-Play online. Our Sherdog.com staff got you covered from start to finish.
 
Substance Abuse said:
1PM? FUUUUUUU.
2 pm here. Move, man.

lol

Those really early cards must suck. But, I’ll take a MST start time over the ET fights. Because a majority of the ppv are on that 10pm ET starting time. I remember shit lasting until after 1am more than just a couple of times.

In Edmonton it’s only 11pm, though. Still time to hit up a pub.
 
