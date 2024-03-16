Jackonfire
Saturday 03.16.2024 at 04:00 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: ESPN+
Venue: UFC Apex
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
MMA Bouts: 13
Commentary: Dominick Cruz, Michael Bisping, and John Gooden
Main card (ESPN+7pm ET/4pm PT)
HW: Tai Tuivasa (14-6) vs. Marcin Tybura (24-8)
170: Bryan Battle (10-2) vs. Ange Loosa (10-3)
205: Ovince Saint Preux (26-17) vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu (12-4)
145: Christian Rodriguez (10-1) vs. Isaac Dulgarian (6-0)
W135: Pannie Kianzad (16-7) vs. Macy Chiasson (8-3)
185: Gerald Meerschaert (35-17) vs. Bryan Barberena (18-11)
Preliminary card (ESPN+ 4pm ET/1pm PT)
155: Natan Levy (8-1) vs. Mike Davis (10-2)
W135: Josiane Nunes (10-1) vs. Chelsea Chandler (5-2)
125: Jafel Filho (15-3) vs. Ode' Osbourne (12-6)
145: Joshua Culibao (11-2-1) vs. Danny Silva (8-1)
115: Cory McKenna (8-2) vs. Jaqueline Amorin (7-1)
155: Thiago Moisés (17-7) vs. Mitch Ramirez (8-1)
135: Charalampos Grigoriou (8-3) vs. Chad Anheliger (12-7)
BryanBattle (170) vs. Ange Loosa(171)
KennedyNzechukwu (205) vs. Ovince St.Preux (206)
IsaacDulgarian (145.5) vs. ChristianRodriguez (145)
MacyChiasson (135.5) vs. PannieKianzad (136)
BryanBarberena (186) vs. GeraldMeerschaert (185.5)
MikeDavis (155) vs. Natan Levy(156.5)*
ChelseaChandler (137)** vs. JosianeNunes (135)
JafelFilho (125.5) vs. OdeOsbourne (125.5)
JoshuaCulibao (146) vs. Danny Silva(148.5)***
JaquelineAmorim (116) vs. CoryMcKenna (115.5)
ThiagoMoises (155.5) vs. MitchRamirez (155.5)
ChadAnheliger (135) vs. CharalamposGrigoriou (136)
*Levy missed weight by .5 pounds and has been fined a percentage of his purse.
**Chandler missed weight by 1 pound and has been fined a percentage of her purse.
***Silva missed weight by 2.5 pounds and has been fined a percentage of his purse.
Betting Odds
Head over to SPORTSBOOK MMA and use your vcash to place bets on this card
Sherdog YouTube
How to Watch UFC Fight Night 239
Heavyweights draw the main event assignment for the Ultimate Fighting Championship, as Tai Tuivasa takes on Marcin Tybura this Saturday in Las Vegas.
www.sherdog.com
UFC Fight Night 239 ‘Tuivasa vs. Tybura’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring
The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to the Apex Facility in Las Vegas for the fifth time in 2024, presenting a solid card built around a heavyweight clash between ranked contenders Tai Tuivasa and Marcin Tybura.
www.sherdog.com
