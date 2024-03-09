Rumored Chito Vera missed weight. Cheated similarly to DC!

If you look closely, you can see the curtain move as soon as the weight is called and he lifts his hand. So I thought maybe it was holding the edge of the curtain with his right hand.

Then the Embedded ep 6 uploaded with a better view and it looks like he was holding it!
You can see and outline of his elbow leaning on the curtain, most likely using his hand to hold some of his weight. Then the curtain shifts as soon as his arms are raised bc he’s not holding onto it anymore.



Thoughts?
 
I mean the leaning with his elbow bit does look pretty clear
 
I call him Cheato for a reason, he's big into landing hits after the bell so this towel trick doesn't surprise me
 
hahaha MMA weigh ins are so hilarious, they can't even weigh a person correctly
 
Ecuadorians have the biggest members so they should get a weight allowance.
 
Too bad he didn’t buzz his head to make the weight. Shaved head Chito looks more badass.
 
