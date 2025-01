BoxerMaurits said: Kinda disrespectful to give InnerG an unranked opponent after the year he had in 2024. Meanwhile, Joshua Van (who Charles finished) is getting a fight higher up the rankings.



Click to expand...

Th the level of disrespect in Booking this matchup is ridiculous. Johnson deserves a top 10 opponent at the very least after the year he has had.And considering that Pantoja is running out of options. It would not have been out of line for Johnson to get a shot at somebody in the top five.Whoever is the matchmaker for 125 is doing a terrible job.