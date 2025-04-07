Kowboy On Sherdog
Chandler will take on Pimblett at UFC 314 on Saturday at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. While Chandler is known for his entertaining style, it has now cost him four out of six UFC outings. However, Chandler’s latest loss against Charles Oliveira hit him different.
Chandler claims to have felt the lowest after dropping a split decision against “Do Bronx” at UFC 309 last November. But “Iron” also felt good about being more composed and measured in that fight.
“I feel like I was more let down in my entire career than any other fight in this last fight with Charles Oliveira,” Chandler told Teddy Atlas. “But I saw glimpses of more composure in that fight… There was a loss, but there was a growth in that fight. So it’s hard because your heart says ‘You lost, therefore you’re not good enough.’ But if I use my brain, I think I made some very good veteran decisions…I felt more alive, more composed and more comfortable in there.”
Chandler believes he is a fan favorite because he often puts himself in vulnerable positions without caring about the outcome. While he doesn’t mind walking away with performance bonuses more often than not, Chandler really wants to win against “The Baddy.” The former Bellator MMA star vows to be measured against the Liverpudlian, but with his proven knockout power.
“I think people enjoy watching me because they can tell that I might make a bad decision, and I don’t care what the repercussions are,” Chandler said. “Is that smart? Probably not. But it’s also why I end up with ‘Fight of the Night.’ But I want to win. And I think on April 12, we’re gonna see a little bit more of a calculative guy with big heavy, heavy shots.”
https://www.sherdog.com/news/news/Michael-Chandler-Plans-to-Be-Composed-Against-Paddy-Pimblett-196609
Ilia Topuria responds to Charles Oliveira calling his comments 'disrespectful':
"I haven't dissed [Charles], I've told the truth. He has 10 losses...
He says [lightweight] is the toughest division there is. When he was fighting at 145, Cub Swanson beat him up."
… pic.twitter.com/5tTvpuWTIQ
— Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) March 30, 2025
Ilia Topuria Responds to Charles Oliveira Calling Him 'Disrespectful'
Ilia Topuria denies being disrespectful toward Charles Oliveira.
Topuria recently vacated his featherweight title and announced a move to lightweight. While “La Leyenda” is rallying for an immediate lightweight title shot, champ Islam Makhachev isn’t willing to give him one. Perennial contender Oliveira also said that he will only consider a matchup against Topuria once the latter proves himself at lightweight.
Topuria took a dig at Oliveira’s resume in response, pointing out the Brazilian’s losses. “Do Bronx” found Topuria’s comments to be disrespectful towards the entire lightweight division, which is often considered the toughest on the entire UFC roster. However, Topuria doesn’t think he was being disrespectful by shedding light on Oliveira’s losses.
Topuria dismissed the notion of the lightweight division being tougher than other divisions. The undefeated Georgian-Spaniard noted that Oliveira only realized his championship dream after moving up from 145 pounds to 155 pounds. Topuria further clarified that he doesn’t have any personal enmity against Oliveira and wouldn’t mind spending some time together after the end of their careers.
“I haven’t dissed [Charles], I’ve told the truth,” Topuria said (video via Marca). “He has 10 losses. I haven’t said anything else. He has 10 losses, five by knockout, four by submission, one by decision. He says [lightweight] is the toughest division there is. When he was fighting at 145 [pounds], even Cub Swanson beat him up. That’s where the conversation ends.
“Something he couldn’t achieve at 145 pounds, he did at 155, where he became champion. So why is that division tougher than the one I come from? I don’t find any logic in it. And that’s also why I said it seems like he hasn’t read a single page of a newspaper. So if that’s disrespectful, I don’t know since when telling the truth is disrespectful.”
Topuria won the title against Alexander Volkanovski and defended it against Max Holloway last year before moving up to lightweight. Meanwhile, Oliveira has gone 2-2 in his last four and comes off a unanimous decision win over Michael Chandler.
