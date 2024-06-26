Can’t wait until Jiri knocks out Alex this weekend

Everyone acting like this guy is the best thing since sliced bread. Like he’s beaten the who’s who every division.



He beat Strickland, got KO’d by Adesanya…. (Who btw aren’t the champ of the division anymore). Why didn’t he rematch Izzy? Or fight DDP to make Izzy come to him?



Moves up to a weak LHW division and beats Jan Jiri (who made a stupid mistake in the fight) and Jamahal Hill coming off an injury (who he took a weird advantage off with the ref break).



Why didn’t he fight Ankalaev? He’s just trying to buy time. Ankalaev even said he has no chin but did Alex take the fight? No. He knows he will lose his aura if he took that fight.



Alex is a great fighter but you guys need to relax with the polishing. Jiri will finish him this weekend like he almost did last time until he threw the fight away.