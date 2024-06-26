  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Can’t wait until Jiri knocks out Alex this weekend

AldoStillGoat

AldoStillGoat

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Oct 15, 2016
Messages
3,789
Reaction score
8,840
Everyone acting like this guy is the best thing since sliced bread. Like he’s beaten the who’s who every division.

He beat Strickland, got KO’d by Adesanya…. (Who btw aren’t the champ of the division anymore). Why didn’t he rematch Izzy? Or fight DDP to make Izzy come to him?

Moves up to a weak LHW division and beats Jan Jiri (who made a stupid mistake in the fight) and Jamahal Hill coming off an injury (who he took a weird advantage off with the ref break).

Why didn’t he fight Ankalaev? He’s just trying to buy time. Ankalaev even said he has no chin but did Alex take the fight? No. He knows he will lose his aura if he took that fight.

Alex is a great fighter but you guys need to relax with the polishing. Jiri will finish him this weekend like he almost did last time until he threw the fight away.
 
I wish too...

I hate pereira fans, but this is not going to happen. Pereira is going to knock him out in the first round.
 
I'm always weirded out by people who hate other people/things just because they're liked.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

AmbassadorFright
Let's be real Alex doesn't have a chance against Jamahal
4 5 6
Replies
119
Views
6K
CatchnShoot
CatchnShoot
Dionysian
Rewatch reminder: Jiri/Alex was the only time I've seen Alex uneasy standing
3 4 5
Replies
97
Views
2K
markg171
markg171
ChuFye
Media !!! Jiri Prochazka Accuses Alex Poatan Peireira Of Using VooDooJuJu/Obeah/Black Magic On Ariel Helwani Show!!!
6 7 8
Replies
158
Views
3K
ChuFye
ChuFye
lerobshow
Izzy can't stand the shine that Alex is getting
6 7 8
Replies
153
Views
5K
Wonderfight
Wonderfight

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,241,355
Messages
55,753,155
Members
174,920
Latest member
RBG

Share this page

Back
Top