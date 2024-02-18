Calling for Volk's retirement is stupidity.

Sherdog will suffer perpetual threads of retirement calls when the champion falls.

Rarely do the posts detail much other than a sentence of "hang em up" or "done".

My take on Volk (ignoring career decision making) is that he didn't miss a step, nor was his skill level degraded in any way.

I don't care if a rematch takes place or not but I'm confident that Volk's game-planning was half assed.

Ilia was head hunting and would have been a downfall beyond the second round.

Though, he capitalised perfectly and deserves rhe strap.

Volk choosing the kick>clinch>knee or trip is a clear key to success against Ilia but he chose to backfoot and leave openings during stance switches.

Whatever happens here out may be a result of Volk's mental breaking (or repair and sensible decision making) but he has the same skill-set and still holds the tools.

His gloves shouldn't be left in the Octagon centre unless his mindset fails him.
 
If he retires, I'm fine with it -- he has nothing left to prove. If he wants to fight again, I'm fine with it, but I don't want to see him enter a camp for another 6 months. The guy needs to recover. Enough is enough. Rest, recover, reevaluate. Then come back for a big fight or two and call it a career.

Bassically, Whatever he chooses is fine as long as it involves time off to recover
 
fortheo said:
If he retires, I'm fine with it -- he has nothing left to prove. If he wants to fight again, I'm fine with it, but I don't want to see him enter a camp for another 6 months. The guy needs to recover. Enough is enough. Rest, recover, reevaluate. Then come back for a big fight or two and call it a career.

Bassically, Whatever he chooses is fine as long as it involves time off to recover
End of thread.

iu
 
jooohnmatrix said:
Islam exposed him cracked his chin leaving the blueprint for how to beat him. Think it’s clear he was never that good anyway and should probably just retire.
In a way, he should never have started fighting in the first place because it was obvious that he was never going to be that good.
 
Whatever he decides I hope he takes a good amount of time off.

At least 6 months with no sparring, if not longer. Preferably a good year until he fights again.

I know his age is up there and he's running out of time, but time off is necessary at this point. Lost 3 of his last 4, KOed in 2 of them. KOed 2x in 4 months.

Let Topuria defend against somebody else before coming back.

Of he retires, cool. His legacy is set in stone at this point. If he decides to come back and keep fighting? Cool, it's his life and he can do what he wants with it, but recovery time at this point should be non negotiable.

I think he needs to find peace with his life outside of fighting, for when he is forced to retire.
 
In my long time viewing the sport, the people who call for retirement are usually their biggest fans and supporters.


If you view this from a fan perspective, nobody wants to see their favorite fighter lose or fight with very little to gain. That's kind of the situation Volk is in right now, Volk fans don't want to see his GOAT case skewed, at the very least he needs to sit his ass down and get his personal life in order.

Watching Anderson continue fighting was torture, he was still entertaining and fighting the best guys in the world, but he deserved better.
 
LoveMyMMA said:
He should retire. Don’t go down the Cejudo route, or even worse - the Tony CTE route.
It ain’t worth it.
He's got nothing left to prove and should just get rich coaching Marc Zuckerberg for his upcoming billionaires battle
 
He‘s 35 and has been knocked out in back-to-back fights. He had a great run, but it’s obvious he’ll never again be what he was. I don’t like watching the greats try to hang on and start losing to fighters they would’ve crushed in their primes. I’d rather see Volkanovski recognize that Father Time is undefeated and step away now.
 
Gamer007 said:
In my long time viewing the sport, the people who call for retirement are usually their biggest fans and supporters.


If you view this from a fan perspective, nobody wants to see their favorite fighter lose or fight with very little to gain. That's kind of the situation Volk is in right now, Volk fans don't want to see his GOAT case skewed, at the very least he needs to sit his ass down and get his personal life in order.
He needs to lay off the alcohol, it was his downfall

Much like Condor
 
If he doesn't need the money he should definitely retire. He's got nothing left to prove, and he's not getting the title back.

If he needs the money, sure get some more fights.
 
OldBoy91 said:
Whatever he decides I hope he takes a good amount of time off.

At least 6 months with no sparring, if not longer. Preferably a good year until he fights again.

I know his age is up there and he's running out of time, but time off is necessary at this point. Lost 3 of his last 4, KOed in 2 of them. KOed 2x in 4 months.

Let Topuria defend against somebody else before coming back.

Of he retires, cool. His legacy is set in stone at this point. If he decides to come back and keep fighting? Cool, it's his life and he can do what he wants with it, but recovery time at this point should be non negotiable.

I think he needs to find peace with his life outside of fighting, for when he is forced to retire.
Also take into considering that his last four fight have been jumping up and down divisions.
Islam 1, lightwight
Yair, featherweight
Islam 2, lightweight
Topuria, featherweight

All that within a year, this would put a strain on any fighter's body. Let alone one that's already 35.
Props to Volk far taking these risks, but man these last few have really bit him in the ass sadly and now retirement is looking like a more likely option.
 
He has nothing to prove if volk wants to call it a career let him, it's a great time to do so for him.

Should he decide to fight again my assumption is he's doing it for him and only him to prove something to himself. He has nothing to prove to us as MMA observers.

Question said:
Props to Volk far taking these risks, but man these last few have really bit him in the ass sadly and now retirement is looking like a more likely option.
At his age he's maybe gone to the well one to many times. he probably should try to turn the pace down to 2 fights a year opposed to 3
 
ILove4MinutesHyuna said:
Are you not familiar with how his story ends?
The story always ends the same way. Some media member tweeted that fighters at lightweight and below weight classes are 0-15 in title fights after the age of 35. Small fighters don’t age well.
 
Area809 said:
The story always ends the same way. Some media member tweeted that fighters at lightweight and below weight classes are 0-15 in title fights after the age of 35. Small fighters don’t age well.
Fighters 35 years and over have a combined record of 2-34 in UFC title fights, at welterweight and below.

Tyron Woodley accounts for both of the wins, and he defended against Maia who was even older than him, and Till, who simply wasn't ready for at itle shot and had never faced a wrestler before in his entire career to that point.

Below 170, yeah. Not a single title fight win for a fighter aged 35 or above.
 
Volk needs an easier match up than the last 2 opponents to see where he is at. But time is not on his side considering the weight class.
 
Cowboy Kurt Angle
Sticko
HaulParris
Steve Fox
fortheo
