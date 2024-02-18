Calling for Volk's retirement is stupidity.

samuelsoncast
Sherdog will suffer perpetual threads of retirement calls when the champion falls.
Rarely do the posts detail much other than a sentence of "hang em up" or "done".
My take on Volk (ignoring career decision making) is that he didn't miss a step, nor was his skill level degraded in any way.
I don't care if a rematch takes place or not but I'm confident that Volk's game-planning was half assed.
Ilia was head hunting and would have been a downfall beyond the second round.
Though, he capitalised perfectly and deserves rhe strap.
Volk choosing the kick>clinch>knee or trip is a clear key to success against Ilia but he chose to backfoot and leave openings during stance switches.
Whatever happens here out may be a result of Volk's mental breaking (or repair and sensible decision making) but he has the same skill-set and still holds the tools.
His gloves shouldn't be left in the Octagon centre unless his mindset fails him.
