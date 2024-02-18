Calling for Volk's retirement is stupidity.

Whatever he decides I hope he takes a good amount of time off.



At least 6 months with no sparring, if not longer. Preferably a good year until he fights again.



I know his age is up there and he's running out of time, but time off is necessary at this point. Lost 3 of his last 4, KOed in 2 of them. KOed 2x in 4 months.



Let Topuria defend against somebody else before coming back.



Of he retires, cool. His legacy is set in stone at this point. If he decides to come back and keep fighting? Cool, it's his life and he can do what he wants with it, but recovery time at this point should be non negotiable.



I think he needs to find peace with his life outside of fighting, for when he is forced to retire.