Movies Braveheart vs. Saving Private Ryan - Which is the better film?

One film is an epic war movie set in the 13th century and other film is an epic war movie set in the 20th century.

Who takes it?


Braveheart - (Summary)

Tells the story of the legendary thirteenth century Scottish hero named William Wallace.

Wallace rallies the Scottish against the English monarch and Edward I after he suffers a personal tragedy by English soldiers.

Wallace gathers a group of amateur warriors that is stronger than any English army.


Saving Private Ryan - (Summary)

Opening with the Allied invasion of Normandy on 6 June 1944, members of the 2nd Ranger Battalion under Cpt. Miller fight ashore to secure a beachhead.

Amidst the fighting, two brothers are killed in action. Earlier in New Guinea, a third brother is KIA. Their mother, Mrs. Ryan, is to receive all three of the grave telegrams on the same day.

The United States Army Chief of Staff, George C. Marshall, is given an opportunity to alleviate some of her grief when he learns of a fourth brother, Private James Ryan, and decides to send out 8 men (Cpt. Miller and select members from 2nd Rangers) to find him and bring him back home to his mother...




 
Saving private Ryan is more realistic. And it really does a great job of showing how horrible war is. Most war movies tend to go down the action movie route.

But... Braveheart is a epic amazing movie. Its on most people mind when taking about goat movies.
 
