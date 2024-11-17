Bo Nickal look fantastic according to…

Come on man…Craig’s stand up is Ben Askren level and Bo the self proclaimed phenom did basically nothingNot like they gave Bo a layup. People sleep on Paul Craig... the guy has beaten the top guys at 205.
Paul Craig is a massive MW and Bo is a little on the smaller side. imhoWhatever, not gonna judge the guy based on one fight, he’s looked dominant enough in all his other fights so I’ll give him the benefit of the doubt. If he makes uneventful decisions a habit however, I’ll change my tune, but everyone can have an off fight due to matchup or whatever else.
Clay was exciting when on the wrong end of a fight. Given the opportunity stall out and controll a fight he'd take it everytimeAside from his stinker with Maynard, Guida fought like an animal and put on some memorable fights…
Bo Nickal is a better fighter than half the bums you make nostalgia threads about.Bo Nickal himself.
This dude is just plain unlikeable and talks a big game but fights like Clay Guida.
Hope he gets his block knocked off soon.