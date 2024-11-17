  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Bo Nickal look fantastic according to…

UFC has entered a long-term crisis. Here is the list of must-do things to solve the issue:
- Lock Bum Nickel in prelims
- Bum Nickels mouth is duct taped since he is entering the arena until leaving, including fighttime in the octagon
- Media not allowed to talk or interact in any way with Bum Nickel, accreditation immediately gets canceled if someone does so
- Bum Nickel gets fined for any attention stunts
- Bum Nickel gets fined 70% if fight ends up a decision
- Bum Nickel gets fined up to 90% if his opponent not visibly damaged
list is incomplete, but this few steps will help solving the current UFC stagnancy crisis
 
Is Bo another example of how American collegiate wrestling doesn't translate as well to MMA wrestling compared to Eastern grappling styles? He's not the first American wrestler to turn into a boxer and/or kickboxer in the cage (Chandler's another one). Meanwhile, fighters like Islam and Chimaev, despite incorporating striking into their repertoire, never seem to move away from wrestling in the cage.
 
Khaosan said:
Guida catching strays over here.
Click to expand...
tiffany-pollard-what-the-fuck-did-i-do.gif
 
Whatever, not gonna judge the guy based on one fight, he’s looked dominant enough in all his other fights so I’ll give him the benefit of the doubt. If he makes uneventful decisions a habit however, I’ll change my tune, but everyone can have an off fight due to matchup or whatever else.
 
Koro_11 said:
Whatever, not gonna judge the guy based on one fight, he’s looked dominant enough in all his other fights so I’ll give him the benefit of the doubt. If he makes uneventful decisions a habit however, I’ll change my tune, but everyone can have an off fight due to matchup or whatever else.
Click to expand...
Paul Craig is a massive MW and Bo is a little on the smaller side. imho
size matters..
 
BabyBlue_Bomber said:
Aside from his stinker with Maynard, Guida fought like an animal and put on some memorable fights…
Click to expand...
Clay was exciting when on the wrong end of a fight. Given the opportunity stall out and controll a fight he'd take it everytime
 
The biggest thing for me is BO is only 6 fights into his career and only fights twice a year. He should be racking up fights against the bottom end of the division fighting often on free cards to build real hype and interest. Instead the UFC are forcing him upon fans with a inorganic hype that no one is buying.
 
DiazSlap said:
Bo Nickal himself.





This dude is just plain unlikeable and talks a big game but fights like Clay Guida.

Hope he gets his block knocked off soon.
Click to expand...
Bo Nickal is a better fighter than half the bums you make nostalgia threads about.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,252,559
Messages
56,530,881
Members
175,266
Latest member
raziel007

Share this page

Back
Top