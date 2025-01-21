The big executive order on Day 1 from Trump related to birthright citizenship. Though the 14th amendment covers this, he's been after it's removal since his first term. I think this signals a big difference between his first and second term for what he might do.



The EO is guaranteed to reach the Supreme Court. Though there are some legal scholars with arguments the amendment doesn't guarantee citizenship, the mass majority do believe so and there is case law backing it to this point. Not to mention, the country has been going off that premise and there are currently citizens in the country due to being born here or their parents/ grandparents being born here.



What are your thoughts?

Do you agree or disagree with the idea of birthright citizenship?

Can an executive order change a constitutional amendment (hint: no)